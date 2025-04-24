Get Steam Wallet absolutely free!

Steam is a platform that dates back to the early 2000s. Initially, this system was called WON and served as a multiplayer game server in Half-Life. Later, the platform began to develop, changing the name and introducing a number of features that accompany users to this day. There is the opportunity to make friends and contact with them via chat, the option to save games in the cloud, the ability to buy games and additions in games, and many other features that have caused that almost every player has a Steam account today. For some time, games could be purchased using a bank card or PayPal cash account. However, the platform has made it much easier by introducing the Steam Wallet function. It is a digital banking tool that allows users to store funds on Steam. With the help of these funds, they can buy products available on the platform. The Steam Wallet replaces the bank card and allows you to shop securely without having to share your personal and banking details on the platform and in each game separately. According to Steam, the wallet money should be treated as a credit in the platform store, which is not refundable or cashable, but can be used in the store to purchase subscriptions or other Steam-related content. Topping up your Steam Wallet is done by transferring funds from your card, bank account, PayPal or by using Bitcoin conversion.However, you can also top up your wallet thanks to Gamehag, exchanging Soul Gems for dollars, for which you will certainly buy many interesting games and add- ons.