Splits.gg - The Ultimate Rust Gaming Experience

Rain

Gem1,127

novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: ...
novice rank iconUseronetwo: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem55 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: catKISS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

42

0/160

EarnNewsSplits.gg - The Ultimate Rust Gaming Experience
By: Gamehag on April 8, 2025
(1 ratings)
Splits.gg - The Ultimate Rust Gaming Experience

Splits.gg - The Ultimate Rust Gaming Experience

When it comes to Rust-themed gaming platforms, few deliver an experience as polished and immersive as Splits.gg. Built with the Rust community in mind, Splits.gg offers players an unforgettable experience through its sleek design and Rust-inspired mechanics. Every element - from the interface to the sound design - feels tailored for fans of the game, creating a seamless bridge between the familiar world of Rust.

Depositing on Splits.gg

New players have the ability to deposit on Splits.gg through a wide variety of methods including Rust skins, CS2 skins, Dota 2 skins, Kinguin gift cards, or cryptocurrency. Depositing Kinguin gift cards gives players an additional 35% and crypto gives 46% on each deposit


Deposit on Splits.gg

Games

Splits.gg boasts a wide variety of Rust-themed gaming experiences, having 10 original games including, Cases, Case Battles, Bust, Upgrader, Wheel, Mines, Hi-lo, Towers, Keno, and Plinko. Each game is tailored specifically for Splits.gg.


Play games on Splits.gg

Rewards

Splits.gg has a very user-friendly rewards system consisting of rakeback, Daily Cases, faucet, Rain, and a 10,000 Gem Leaderboard that pays out on a weekly and monthly basis.

Rakeback

Splits.gg offers a very lucrative rakeback system where players can receive up to 7.5% of the house edge back in the form of rewards if they reach the highest tier.


Rakeback on Splits.gg

Daily Cases

Splits.gg makes it easy for players to start claiming their Daily Cases as they offer you a Welcome Case that can be claimed by completing the KYC process or by reaching Level 5.


Claim your Daily Case on Splits.gg

Withdrawing Your Winnings

Splits.gg makes it easy to withdraw your winnings with a multitude of options available such as Rust skins, crypto, or you can deposit your Gems into your Splits Vault where you can lock them for up to 7 days and play at a later date.


Withdraw your winnings on Splits.gg

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy