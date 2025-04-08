Splits.gg - The Ultimate Rust Gaming Experience

When it comes to Rust-themed gaming platforms, few deliver an experience as polished and immersive as Splits.gg. Built with the Rust community in mind, Splits.gg offers players an unforgettable experience through its sleek design and Rust-inspired mechanics. Every element - from the interface to the sound design - feels tailored for fans of the game, creating a seamless bridge between the familiar world of Rust.

Depositing on Splits.gg

New players have the ability to deposit on Splits.gg through a wide variety of methods including Rust skins, CS2 skins, Dota 2 skins, Kinguin gift cards, or cryptocurrency. Depositing Kinguin gift cards gives players an additional 35% and crypto gives 46% on each deposit





Games

Splits.gg boasts a wide variety of Rust-themed gaming experiences, having 10 original games including, Cases, Case Battles, Bust, Upgrader, Wheel, Mines, Hi-lo, Towers, Keno, and Plinko. Each game is tailored specifically for Splits.gg.





Rewards

Splits.gg has a very user-friendly rewards system consisting of rakeback, Daily Cases, faucet, Rain, and a 10,000 Gem Leaderboard that pays out on a weekly and monthly basis.

Rakeback

Splits.gg offers a very lucrative rakeback system where players can receive up to 7.5% of the house edge back in the form of rewards if they reach the highest tier.





Daily Cases

Splits.gg makes it easy for players to start claiming their Daily Cases as they offer you a Welcome Case that can be claimed by completing the KYC process or by reaching Level 5.





Withdrawing Your Winnings

Splits.gg makes it easy to withdraw your winnings with a multitude of options available such as Rust skins, crypto, or you can deposit your Gems into your Splits Vault where you can lock them for up to 7 days and play at a later date.





Check out Splits.gg