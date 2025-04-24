Affiliates. We may share your information with our affiliates, in which case we will require those affiliates to honor this privacy notice. Affiliates include our parent company and any subsidiaries, joint venture partners, or other companies that we control or that are under common control with us.

Business Partners. We may share your information with our business partners to offer you certain products, services, or promotions.

Offer Wall. Our application(s) may display a third-party hosted "offer wall." Such an offer wall allows third-party advertisers to offer virtual currency, gifts, or other items to users in return for the acceptance and completion of an advertisement offer. Such an offer wall may appear in our application(s) and be displayed to you based on certain data, such as your geographic area or demographic information. When you click on an offer wall, you will be brought to an external website belonging to other persons and will leave our application(s). A unique identifier, such as your user ID, will be shared with the offer wall provider in order to prevent fraud and properly credit your account with the relevant reward.





5. WHAT IS OUR STANCE ON THIRD-PARTY WEBSITES?





In Short: We are not responsible for the safety of any information that you share with third parties that we may link to or who advertise on our Services, but are not affiliated with, our Services.





The Services , including our offer wall, may link to third-party websites, online services, or mobile applications and/or contain advertisements from third parties that are not affiliated with us and which may link to other websites, services, or applications. Accordingly, we do not make any guarantee regarding any such third parties, and we will not be liable for any loss or damage caused by the use of such third-party websites, services, or applications. The inclusion of a link towards a third-party website, service, or application does not imply an endorsement by us. We cannot guarantee the safety and privacy of data you provide to any third parties. Any data collected by third parties is not covered by this privacy notice. We are not responsible for the content or privacy and security practices and policies of any third parties, including other websites, services, or applications that may be linked to or from the Services. You should review the policies of such third parties and contact them directly to respond to your questions.





6. DO WE USE COOKIES AND OTHER TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES?





In Short: We may use cookies and other tracking technologies to collect and store your information.





We may use cookies and similar tracking technologies (like web beacons and pixels) to access or store information. Specific information about how we use such technologies and how you can refuse certain cookies is set out in our Cookie Notice .





7. HOW DO WE HANDLE YOUR SOCIAL LOGINS?





In Short: If you choose to register or log in to our Services using a social media account, we may have access to certain information about you.





Our Services offer you the ability to register and log in using your third-party social media account details (like your Facebook or Twitter logins). Where you choose to do this, we will receive certain profile information about you from your social media provider. The profile information we receive may vary depending on the social media provider concerned, but will often include your name, email address, friends list, and profile picture, as well as other information you choose to make public on such a social media platform.





We will use the information we receive only for the purposes that are described in this privacy notice or that are otherwise made clear to you on the relevant Services. Please note that we do not control, and are not responsible for, other uses of your personal information by your third-party social media provider. We recommend that you review their privacy notice to understand how they collect, use, and share your personal information, and how you can set your privacy preferences on their sites and apps.





8. IS YOUR INFORMATION TRANSFERRED INTERNATIONALLY?





In Short: We may transfer, store, and process your information in countries other than your own.





Our servers are located in the United States , France , Germany , India , and Canada . If you are accessing our Services from outside the United States , France , Germany , India , and Canada , please be aware that your information may be transferred to, stored, and processed by us in our facilities and by those third parties with whom we may share your personal information (see " WHEN AND WITH WHOM DO WE SHARE YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION? " above), in the United States, and other countries.





If you are a resident in the European Economic Area (EEA), United Kingdom (UK), or Switzerland, then these countries may not necessarily have data protection laws or other similar laws as comprehensive as those in your country. However, we will take all necessary measures to protect your personal information in accordance with this privacy notice and applicable law.





European Commission's Standard Contractual Clauses:





We have implemented measures to protect your personal information, including by using the European Commission's Standard Contractual Clauses for transfers of personal information between our group companies and between us and our third-party providers. These clauses require all recipients to protect all personal information that they process originating from the EEA or UK in accordance with European data protection laws and regulations. Our Standard Contractual Clauses can be provided upon request. We have implemented similar appropriate safeguards with our third-party service providers and partners and further details can be provided upon request.





9. HOW LONG DO WE KEEP YOUR INFORMATION?





In Short: We keep your information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this privacy notice unless otherwise required by law.





We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than the period of time in which users have an account with us .





When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.





10. HOW DO WE KEEP YOUR INFORMATION SAFE?





In Short: We aim to protect your personal information through a system of organizational and technical security measures.





We have implemented appropriate and reasonable technical and organizational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process. However, despite our safeguards and efforts to secure your information, no electronic transmission over the Internet or information storage technology can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, so we cannot promise or guarantee that hackers, cybercriminals, or other unauthorized third parties will not be able to defeat our security and improperly collect, access, steal, or modify your information. Although we will do our best to protect your personal information, transmission of personal information to and from our Services is at your own risk. You should only access the Services within a secure environment.





11. DO WE COLLECT INFORMATION FROM MINORS?





In Short: We do not knowingly collect data from or market to children under 18 years of age .





[email protected] We do not knowingly solicit data from or market to children under 18 years of age. By using the Services, you represent that you are at least 18 or that you are the parent or guardian of such a minor and consent to such minor dependent’s use of the Services. If we learn that personal information from users less than 18 years of age has been collected, we will deactivate the account and take reasonable measures to promptly delete such data from our records. If you become aware of any data we may have collected from children under age 18, please contact us at





12. WHAT ARE YOUR PRIVACY RIGHTS?





In Short: In some regions, such as the European Economic Area (EEA), United Kingdom (UK), Switzerland, and Canada , you have rights that allow you greater access to and control over your personal information. You may review, change, or terminate your account at any time.





In some regions (like the EEA, UK, Switzerland, and Canada ), you have certain rights under applicable data protection laws. These may include the right (i) to request access and obtain a copy of your personal information, (ii) to request rectification or erasure; (iii) to restrict the processing of your personal information; (iv) if applicable, to data portability; and (v) not to be subject to automated decision-making. In certain circumstances, you may also have the right to object to the processing of your personal information. You can make such a request by contacting us by using the contact details provided in the section " HOW CAN YOU CONTACT US ABOUT THIS NOTICE? " below.





We will consider and act upon any request in accordance with applicable data protection laws.

Member State data protection authority If you are located in the EEA or UK and you believe we are unlawfully processing your personal information, you also have the right to complain to youror UK data protection authority .





Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner If you are located in Switzerland, you may contact the





Withdrawing your consent: If we are relying on your consent to process your personal information, which may be express and/or implied consent depending on the applicable law, you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. You can withdraw your consent at any time by contacting us by using the contact details provided in the section " HOW CAN YOU CONTACT US ABOUT THIS NOTICE? " below or updating your preferences .





However, please note that this will not affect the lawfulness of the processing before its withdrawal nor, when applicable law allows, will it affect the processing of your personal information conducted in reliance on lawful processing grounds other than consent.





Opting out of marketing and promotional communications: You can unsubscribe from our marketing and promotional communications at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link in the emails that we send, or by contacting us using the details provided in the section " HOW CAN YOU CONTACT US ABOUT THIS NOTICE? " below. You will then be removed from the marketing lists. However, we may still communicate with you — for example, to send you service-related messages that are necessary for the administration and use of your account, to respond to service requests, or for other non-marketing purposes.





Account Information





If you would at any time like to review or change the information in your account or terminate your account, you can:

Log in to your account settings and update your user account.

Upon your request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, we may retain some information in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our legal terms and/or comply with applicable legal requirements.





Cookies and similar technologies: Most Web browsers are set to accept cookies by default. If you prefer, you can usually choose to set your browser to remove cookies and to reject cookies. If you choose to remove cookies or reject cookies, this could affect certain features or services of our Services. You may also opt out of interest-based advertising by advertisers Most Web browsers are set to accept cookies by default. If you prefer, you can usually choose to set your browser to remove cookies and to reject cookies. If you choose to remove cookies or reject cookies, this could affect certain features or services of our Services.You may alsoon our Services.





[email protected] . If you have questions or comments about your privacy rights, you may email us at





13. CONTROLS FOR DO-NOT-TRACK FEATURES





Most web browsers and some mobile operating systems and mobile applications include a Do-Not-Track ( "DNT" ) feature or setting you can activate to signal your privacy preference not to have data about your online browsing activities monitored and collected. At this stage no uniform technology standard for recognizing and implementing DNT signals has been finalized . As such, we do not currently respond to DNT browser signals or any other mechanism that automatically communicates your choice not to be tracked online. If a standard for online tracking is adopted that we must follow in the future, we will inform you about that practice in a revised version of this privacy notice.





14. DO UNITED STATES RESIDENTS HAVE SPECIFIC PRIVACY RIGHTS?





In Short: If you are a resident of California , Colorado , Connecticut , Utah or Virginia , you are granted specific rights regarding access to your personal information.





What categories of personal information do we collect?





We have collected the following categories of personal information in the past twelve (12) months:





Category Examples Collected A. Identifiers Contact details, such as real name, alias, postal address, telephone or mobile contact number, unique personal identifier, online identifier, Internet Protocol address, email address, and account name

YES



B. Personal information as defined in the California Customer Records statute Name, contact information, education, employment, employment history, and financial information

YES



C . Protected classification characteristics under state or federal law Gender and date of birth

NO

D . Commercial information Transaction information, purchase history, financial details, and payment information

YES

E . Biometric information Fingerprints and voiceprints

NO

F . Internet or other similar network activity Browsing history, search history, online behavior , interest data, and interactions with our and other websites, applications, systems, and advertisements

YES

G . Geolocation data Device location

YES

H . Audio, electronic, visual, thermal, olfactory, or similar information Images and audio, video or call recordings created in connection with our business activities

NO

I . Professional or employment-related information Business contact details in order to provide you our Services at a business level or job title, work history, and professional qualifications if you apply for a job with us

NO

J . Education Information Student records and directory information

NO

K . Inferences drawn from collected personal information Inferences drawn from any of the collected personal information listed above to create a profile or summary about, for example, an individual’s preferences and characteristics

YES

L . Sensitive personal Information

NO







We will use and retain the collected personal information as needed to provide the Services or for:

Category A - As long as the user has an account with us

Category B - As long as the user has an account with us