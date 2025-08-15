GemEarn

Steam KeysSteam Keys

Get Steam Keys completely free with Gamehag on August 15, 2025

If you’re looking for free steam game keys or DLC codes you’ve come to the right place! Gamehag offers free steam keys for thousands of games, all you have to do is answer a few questions or play a few games for free!

How do I get free Steam Keys?

Step 1

Play games Gamba emote (inline chat version)
Gem18,130
Solitaire Royale - Win Money Background

Solitaire Royale - Win Money

Gem18,130
Bingo Stars - Win Real Money Background

Bingo Stars - Win Real Money

Gem36,060
Nations of Darkness Background

Nations of Darkness

Gem76,161
Jackpot Buffalo Slots Background

Jackpot Buffalo Slots

Gem22,458
We Are Warriors! Background

We Are Warriors!

Gem8,820
War Robots Multiplayer Battles Background

War Robots Multiplayer Battles

Gem82,341
Double Win Slots Casino Game Background

Double Win Slots Casino Game

Gem77,345
Puzzles & Chaos: Frozen Castle Background

Puzzles & Chaos: Frozen Castle

Gem32,219
LUDUS - Merge Arena PvP Background

LUDUS - Merge Arena PvP

Gem8,997
World Of Warships Background

World Of Warships

Gem13,119
Triple Puzzle Match Background

Triple Puzzle Match

Gem2,940
War Robots Multiplayer Battles Background

War Robots Multiplayer Battles

Gem8,645
Forge of Empires: Build a City Background

Forge of Empires: Build a City

Gem154,244
MPL: Real Money Card Games Background

MPL: Real Money Card Games

Gem50,180
Slots Rush: Vegas Casino Slots Background

Slots Rush: Vegas Casino Slots

Gem168,262
Jackpot Master™ Slots-Casino Background

Jackpot Master™ Slots-Casino

Gem150,118
Color Bolts Sort Background

Color Bolts Sort

Gem670,904
Rock N' Cash Casino-Slots Game Background

Rock N' Cash Casino-Slots Game

Gem60,356
Battle Night: Cyberpunk RPG Background

Battle Night: Cyberpunk RPG

Gem129,714
Rise of Kingdoms Background

Rise of Kingdoms

Gem34,509
Egg Defense Background

Egg Defense

Gem22,185
Cash Frenzy™ - Slots Casino Background

Cash Frenzy™ - Slots Casino

Gem100,352
Sea of Conquest Background

Sea of Conquest

Gem47,209
Slot Mate - Vegas Slot Casino Background

Slot Mate - Vegas Slot Casino

Gem41,246
Spades Pop Background

Spades Pop

Gem33,386
Bitcoin Miner: Idle Tycoon Background

Bitcoin Miner: Idle Tycoon

Gem20,459
Zen Life: Tile Match Games Background

Zen Life: Tile Match Games

Gem115,820
Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade Background

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Gem11,811
Skip-Bo™: Solitaire Card Game Background

Skip-Bo™: Solitaire Card Game

Gem23,067
Fortune Words – Lucky Spin Background

Fortune Words – Lucky Spin

Gem208,407
Call of Dragons Background

Call of Dragons

Gem297,446
Rock N' Cash Casino-Slots Game Background

Rock N' Cash Casino-Slots Game

Gem398,991
State of Survival: Zombie War Background

State of Survival: Zombie War

Gem27,942
Number Match: Ten Crush Puzzle Background

Number Match: Ten Crush Puzzle

Gem33,286
Legendary Hero Classic Slots Background

Legendary Hero Classic Slots

Gem94,194
MU: Dark Epoch Background

MU: Dark Epoch

Gem206,366
State of Survival: Zombie War Background

State of Survival: Zombie War

Gem7,960
Block Candy Jam Background

Block Candy Jam

Gem43,297
Path of Mystic Beasts Background

Path of Mystic Beasts

Gem56,141
Merge Designer Background

Merge Designer

Step 2

Take surveys Chatting emote (inline chat version)
collapse emote (inline chat version)

You need to be signed up to take surveys.

Step 3

Cashout your Gems Vibin emote (inline chat version)
Stellar Blade RoW (Steam) or Random Steam CD Key
Gem7,060

Stellar Blade RoW (Steam) or Random Steam CD Key

Dead by Daylight - Alien Chapter Pack DLC EU PC Steam CD Key
Gem6,460

Dead by Daylight - Alien Chapter Pack DLC EU PC Steam CD Key

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 RoW (Steam) or Random Steam CD Key
Gem5,380

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 RoW (Steam) or Random Steam CD Key

Human Within PC Steam CD Key
Gem1,380

Human Within PC Steam CD Key

Paper io 2 PC Steam CD Key
Gem3,290

Paper io 2 PC Steam CD Key

Hard Bullet EU PC Steam CD Key
Gem13,470

Hard Bullet EU PC Steam CD Key

Coral Quest PC Steam CD Key
Gem570

Coral Quest PC Steam CD Key

Sonny Legacy Collection PC Steam CD Key
Gem730

Sonny Legacy Collection PC Steam CD Key

Diamond Random PC Steam CD Key
Gem2,280

Diamond Random PC Steam CD Key

EA SPORTS FC 25 PC Steam Account
Gem2,710

EA SPORTS FC 25 PC Steam Account

Loddlenaut EU PC Steam CD Key
Gem720

Loddlenaut EU PC Steam CD Key

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition PC Steam Account
Gem860

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition PC Steam Account

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes RoW Steam CD Key
Gem2,040

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes RoW Steam CD Key

Deluxe Random PC Steam CD Key
Gem2,420

Deluxe Random PC Steam CD Key

ARK: Survival Ascended Steam Account
Gem7,690

ARK: Survival Ascended Steam Account

10.000 Steam Points Manual Delivery
Gem1,540

10.000 Steam Points Manual Delivery

Mr. Run And Jump Steam CD Key
Gem1,030

Mr. Run And Jump Steam CD Key

Aliens: Dark Descent EU PC Steam CD Key
Gem2,540

Aliens: Dark Descent EU PC Steam CD Key

3 x Premium Random PC Steam CD Key
Gem2,870

3 x Premium Random PC Steam CD Key

Afterimage PC Steam CD Key
Gem2,280

Afterimage PC Steam CD Key

Dead by Daylight Steam Account
Gem3,360

Dead by Daylight Steam Account

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition Steam Account
Gem10,070

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition Steam Account

Garry's Mod PC Steam Account
Gem2,870

Garry's Mod PC Steam Account

Terraria Steam Account
Gem1,110

Terraria Steam Account

Sons Of The Forest Steam Account
Gem3,890

Sons Of The Forest Steam Account

Frequently Asked Questions about earning free Steam Keys

How many Gems do I need to earn to get free Steam Keys?

The cheapest games in the Gamehag Shop cost 500 Gems.

Is there a Steam Key generator?

By playing games and completing offers on Gamehag, you can cash out your Gems for thousands of different steam keys - no credit card required and no solving puzzles or clicking on sketchy links!

Can I redeem my Gems for anything besides Steam Keys?

Yes, Gamehag offers 10+ cashout methods including crypto, Robux, direct bank transfers, thousands of gift cards, and much more. View the full list of cashout methods on the Cashout page.

Can I redeem my Gems for games not on Steam?

Yes, the Gamehag Shop allows you to cashout Gems for games on all gaming platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Battle.net, and more. View all items on the shop here.

How long does it take to earn 500 Gems on Gamehag?

It depends on the type of offers and surveys you complete. We recommend trying surveys first, as they are more consistent, but you might prefer playing games instead. It might take anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour to earn 500 Gems if you are trying lots of different offers and surveys.

