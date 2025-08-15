为你喜爱的游戏而赚取奖励

$5 In PayPal
I've been using this site for a few months now and I've earned over $100 in rewards. The payouts are fast and the games are fun to play.
Flavio Espinoza Fernandini
Awesome Platform
Awesome platform, cool and easy dynamic of the reward system, and the rewards are amazing and reachable
Wellison Costa
It works
It works! Have been collecting gems for a year and got 50€ giftcard to nintendo eshop
Jen
Free rewards
A very good site, I started using it a long time ago and got rocket league for free when it was still a €20 game
Groznam
It works
It works! Have been collecting gems for a year and got 50€ giftcard to nintendo eshop
Jen
Free rewards
A very good site, I started using it a long time ago and got rocket league for free when it was still a €20 game
Groznam
It works
It works! Have been collecting gems for a year and got 50€ giftcard to nintendo eshop
Jen
Free rewards
A very good site, I started using it a long time ago and got rocket league for free when it was still a €20 game
Groznam
Gamehag 是一个通过玩你喜爱的游戏来赚取奖励的平台。我们在桌面、iOS 和 Android 平台提供 500 多款游戏。
是的！Gamehag 完全免费使用。你可以注册并开始赚取奖励，无需任何前期费用。
你可以通过完成游戏任务、玩游戏以及参与平台上的各种活动来赚取 Gems。玩的越多，赚的越多！
Gems 可兑换为真实奖励，包括银行转账、PayPal 现金、礼品卡、加密货币、Steam 钥匙、Robux 等等。前往 提现页面 查看所有可用选项。
大多数提现会即时处理！某些支付方式可能会因提供方不同而需要最多 24 小时。
这取决于你完成的任务和调查类型。我们建议先尝试调查，它们更稳定，但你也可能更喜欢玩游戏。如果你尝试了许多不同的任务和调查，赚到 500 Gems 可能需要 10 分钟到 1 小时不等。
Gems 是 Gamehag 的主要货币。你可以通过完成任务、参与调查和玩游戏来赚取 Gems。Gems 可兑换为真实奖励，包括银行转账、PayPal 现金、礼品卡、加密货币、Steam 钥匙、Robux 等等。前往 提现页面 查看所有可用选项。
Shards 可用于在 抽奖页面 参加每日、每周和每月抽奖。
雨是只需在 Gamehag 上保持活跃就能获得额外 Gems 的简单方式。每 60 分钟会向参与的用户平均分发一次奖励。要符合资格，你只需完成任意任务或调查，然后在聊天中的雨模块点击“加入”。
如果你完成了任务但未在完成后立即获得奖励，我们建议至少等待 48 小时，因为你的奖励可能正在等待广告商确认。如果 48 小时后仍未收到奖励，我们建议你直接联系你完成任务的任务墙。请注意，Gamehag 无法控制任务墙或其任务，因此我们无法协助该流程