为你喜爱的游戏而赚取奖励

3832801755: 11
1999年: 11
hanfred: 有PC游戏，查看优惠墙
13e13dwdf: 还有更多可以在电脑上玩来获得Soul Gems的游戏吗？
975174329: 13
Gemelas Castillo Atoche: 你在说什么？
Kiara ayelen Ojeda: 还是它们会自动提取
Kiara ayelen Ojeda: 我要如何提取宝石？
Zihad Pro: .....??
dem.pferd.heisst.horst: 搬到另一个国家
Zihad Pro: 那我现在应该怎么办？
Zihad Pro: 我是孟加拉人。所以每当我想收集宝石时，唯一出现的就是该优惠在你的国家不可用。
elmender the animator: Flashbang
hanfred: Meowdy
Loyer: 我还没转正，你厉害👍
带派不老铁: @2904363174，我已经转正minecraft了，我是来肝我的世界村民救援披风的
pg541425: 1.07美元的调查已完成
2904363174: 太带派了
DevMaster: Vibin
akhum: 有人能告诉我哪个游戏最容易通关吗？
2904363174: @带派不老铁 你也是来白嫖MC的嘛
带派不老铁: 1f62d
带派不老铁: 兄弟抱一下，说说你心里话，说尽这些年你的委屈和沧桑变化。兄弟抱一下，有泪你就流吧，流尽这些年你经历的，心酸和苦辣
pg541425: 干杯
带派不老铁: Modcheck
DevMaster: Modcheck
带派不老铁: Gamba
wagner_perac: Gamba
玩游戏

从 500 多款可在桌面、iOS 和 Android 上游玩的游戏中进行选择

赚取奖励

通过玩你喜爱的游戏来赚取奖励。玩得越多，赚得越多

提现

将你的 Gems 即时兑换为现金、PayPal、礼品卡、加密货币等

It works

star

It works! Have been collecting gems for a year and got 50€ giftcard to nintendo eshop

Jen

Free rewards

star

A very good site, I started using it a long time ago and got rocket league for free when it was still a €20 game

Groznam

常见问题

Gamehag 是一个通过玩你喜爱的游戏来赚取奖励的平台。我们在桌面、iOS 和 Android 平台提供 500 多款游戏。

是的！Gamehag 完全免费使用。你可以注册并开始赚取奖励，无需任何前期费用。

你可以通过完成游戏任务、玩游戏以及参与平台上的各种活动来赚取 Gems。玩的越多，赚的越多！

Gems 可兑换为真实奖励，包括银行转账、PayPal 现金、礼品卡、加密货币、Steam 钥匙、Robux 等等。前往 提现页面 查看所有可用选项。

大多数提现会即时处理！某些支付方式可能会因提供方不同而需要最多 24 小时。

这取决于你完成的任务和调查类型。我们建议先尝试调查，它们更稳定，但你也可能更喜欢玩游戏。如果你尝试了许多不同的任务和调查，赚到 500 Gems 可能需要 10 分钟到 1 小时不等。

Gems 是 Gamehag 的主要货币。你可以通过完成任务、参与调查和玩游戏来赚取 Gems。Gems 可兑换为真实奖励，包括银行转账、PayPal 现金、礼品卡、加密货币、Steam 钥匙、Robux 等等。前往 提现页面 查看所有可用选项。

Shards 可用于在 抽奖页面 参加每日、每周和每月抽奖。

雨是只需在 Gamehag 上保持活跃就能获得额外 Gems 的简单方式。每 60 分钟会向参与的用户平均分发一次奖励。要符合资格，你只需完成任意任务或调查，然后在聊天中的雨模块点击“加入”。

如果你完成了任务但未在完成后立即获得奖励，我们建议至少等待 48 小时，因为你的奖励可能正在等待广告商确认。如果 48 小时后仍未收到奖励，我们建议你直接联系你完成任务的任务墙。请注意，Gamehag 无法控制任务墙或其任务，因此我们无法协助该流程

