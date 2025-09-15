अपनी पसंदीदा गेम्स खेलकर इनाम कमाएँ

Gemकमाएँ

It works

star

It works! Have been collecting gems for a year and got 50€ giftcard to nintendo eshop

Jen

Free rewards

star

A very good site, I started using it a long time ago and got rocket league for free when it was still a €20 game

Groznam

अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Gamehag एक प्लेटफ़ॉर्म है जहाँ आप अपनी पसंदीदा गेम्स खेलकर इनाम कमा सकते हैं। हम डेस्कटॉप, iOS और Android पर 500+ गेम्स प्रदान करते हैं।
हाँ! Gamehag पूरी तरह से मुफ्त है। आप बिना किसी शुल्क के साइन अप कर सकते हैं और इनाम कमाना शुरू कर सकते हैं।
आप गेम ऑफ़र पूरे करके, गेम खेलकर और हमारे प्लेटफ़ॉर्म पर विभिन्न गतिविधियों में भाग लेकर जेम्स कमा सकते हैं। जितना अधिक खेलेंगे, उतना अधिक कमाएँगे!
जेम्स को वास्तविक इनाम में बदला जा सकता है—बैंक ट्रांसफ़र, PayPal नकद, गिफ्ट कार्ड, क्रिप्टोकरेंसी, Steam Keys, Robux और बहुत कुछ। सभी विकल्प देखने के लिए कैशआउट पेज देखें।
अधिकांश कैशआउट तुरंत प्रोसेस हो जाते हैं! कुछ तरीकों में प्रदाता के अनुसार 24 घंटे तक लग सकते हैं।
यह आपके द्वारा पूरे किए गए ऑफ़र और सर्वे पर निर्भर करता है। हम पहले सर्वे आज़माने की सलाह देते हैं क्योंकि वे अधिक स्थिर होते हैं, लेकिन आप गेम खेलना भी पसंद कर सकते हैं। विभिन्न ऑफ़र और सर्वे आज़माने पर 10 मिनट से 1 घंटे तक लग सकते हैं।
जेम्स Gamehag की मुख्य मुद्रा हैं। आप ऑफ़र पूरे करके, सर्वे लेकर और गेम खेलकर जेम्स कमा सकते हैं। जेम्स को बैंक ट्रांसफ़र, PayPal नकद, गिफ्ट कार्ड, क्रिप्टो, Steam Keys, Robux आदि जैसे वास्तविक इनामों में बदला जा सकता है। सभी विकल्प देखने के लिए कैशआउट पेज देखें।
शार्ड्स का उपयोग आप गिवअवे पेज पर दैनिक, साप्ताहिक और मासिक गिवअवे में भाग लेने के लिए कर सकते हैं।
रेन Gamehag पर सक्रिय रहने से अतिरिक्त जेम्स कमाने का आसान तरीका है। रेन से इनाम हर 60 मिनट में भाग लेने वाले उपयोगकर्ताओं के बीच समान रूप से वितरित होता है। पात्र होने के लिए, आपको कोई भी ऑफ़र या सर्वे पूरा करना है और फिर चैट में 'शामिल हों' बटन पर क्लिक करना है।
यदि आपने कोई ऑफ़र पूरा किया है और तुरंत इनाम प्राप्त नहीं हुआ, तो हम कम से कम 48 घंटे प्रतीक्षा करने की सलाह देते हैं क्योंकि आपका इनाम विज्ञापनदाता से पुष्टि के लिए लंबित हो सकता है। यदि 48 घंटे बाद भी इनाम नहीं मिला, तो कृपया उसी ऑफ़रवॉल से संपर्क करें जहाँ आपने ऑफ़र पूरा किया था। ध्यान दें कि Gamehag का ऑफ़रवॉल्स पर कोई नियंत्रण नहीं है, इसलिए हम इस प्रक्रिया में सहायता नहीं कर सकते।

