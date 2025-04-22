CS:GO – there we have a worthy successor of the classic game “Counter-Strike”. Join a massive e-sport community. Play in one of two game modes (Classic Casual or Classic Competitive) or more dynamic – Demolition and Arms Race. Amazing graphics, great sound effects and an incredible realism (no weapon zoom, recoil, bullets physics). And then, 167 achievements providing a variety to the gameplay.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will please both old Counter-Strike fans and the new players. The time and money invested into this game are definitely return in the form of an excellent gameplay.