AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Information

CS:GO – there we have a worthy successor of the classic game “Counter-Strike”. Join a massive e-sport community. Play in one of two game modes (Classic Casual or Classic Competitive) or more dynamic – Demolition and Arms Race. Amazing graphics, great sound effects and an incredible realism (no weapon zoom, recoil, bullets physics). And then, 167 achievements providing a variety to the gameplay.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will please both old Counter-Strike fans and the new players. The time and money invested into this game are definitely return in the form of an excellent gameplay.

Recent Forum Posts

Is anyone is having problems with skins withdraw from gamehag?

18 replies

Last reply: Jan 14, 2025

What do you think about Fall Guys?

36 replies

Last reply: Jan 10, 2025

this game is my favorite. how many hours you got?

21 replies

Last reply: Nov 16, 2024

Your favourite gun?

786 replies

Last reply: Oct 1, 2024

is cs2 case opening worth it?

7 replies

Last reply: Sep 6, 2024

Add Counter Strike 2 Quests

6 replies

Last reply: Aug 26, 2024

Usp vs Glock

163 replies

Last reply: Jul 6, 2024

the best map in cs go in your opinion?

105 replies

Last reply: Apr 2, 2024

