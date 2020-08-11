How to sell CS:GO skins without Steam trade hold?

I want to sell some of my CS:GO skins for real money; and as far as I know, using an online marketplace similar to the one on Steam is the best option. However, I noticed that after depositing my skins to the platform, I will have to wait for 14 days of the Steam trade hold and only then start selling, which also may take some weeks.
So, my problem is that I don't want to wait for 2 weeks before they will be available and want to sell them instantly. Is there a way I can do so?
As far as i know you cant sell it on steam market maybe on some sites
You need to have the Steam account without the limitations, meaning you need to have atleast 5 euros in the account to trade and use custom sites for trading CS:GO skins.