How to sell CS:GO skins without Steam trade hold?

ExoticIs

I want to sell some of my CS:GO skins for real money; and as far as I know, using an online marketplace similar to the one on Steam is the best option. However, I noticed that after depositing my skins to the platform, I will have to wait for 14 days of the Steam trade hold and only then start selling, which also may take some weeks. So, my problem is that I don't want to wait for 2 weeks before they will be available and want to sell them instantly. Is there a way I can do so?