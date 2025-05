AK or AWP ?

samuraiisback Which weapon is better in csgo between Ak and awp ?

demifo It depends on what the situation is.For me, I'm leaning towards AK.

StonePro10 ak is better

Dani08BG4oban AWP is better

oogaboogaboogaoogas they're both really good in their own departments, and they're go to's for primaries.

DevenPx depends on the player, if the player has good muscle memory Ak is better. The AWP is a high risk high reward because it cost more but could win you the round.

NikolaJanev Ak in cs go is bad, i prefer awp :D



JohnLuck i would choose AK



Kittycattycat I would choose AK

samuraiisback for me it is like in CT only AWP and T side Ak ! :)

marin_andrei_alin good Ct

SecretCitrus It really depends on the situation but I personally like having an ak

arayakim AK is better for me. I don't know why, but I do better with AK than AWP.

reza2222 I like Awp it's very good!

GamehagArticles it completely depends on the situation.... they're different guns!

admin_hellcasecom you can not make comparision like that. They are differnt types of guns. Which one do you like to play ? That's better.

titan_crab I have been playing CS:GO for almost six years. I prefer AK becuse it is cheaper and it works fine with long and short ranges. But lots of my friend prefer AWP to AK. So it is your personal decision.

Qprakken It really depends. If you're going up against a lot of players, the AK-47 is the best most of the time. Against a few players, AWP will destroy them.

wdwadwadad11 I think awp

Mr_armsmode pistols and AWP

AlexLetts i prefer ak47 as it is more skill based most the time plus the game needs more rifle mains as all the silvers only buy awp as soon as they can which ruins the teams eco.

Trooper my opinion is awp bc ak pattern is realy bad





zlaydax bro awp of course

nopuesyo ak is the best in power and awp is best in precission

AMIREV777 The AK-47 is a Terrorist exclusive weapon, while the AWP is very expensive. I would go for AWP.

miniconnor If it were the end of a round the awp. Maybe for a teamate. but if I had to chose for me depends if I feel like hitting flicks or just spraying and praying

jogendhar AWP is the best GUN

notMatejan12 ak is good for short but awp is for long so both?

robert_porter Different weapons for different situations. They are both great but its very situational.



SixOn6Off Ak all the way through...but not against AWP, only numbers can overcoe a good awper

Qprakken Awp on CT, AK on T.

youtubegamer1381 i like AWP in city and AK in teror

