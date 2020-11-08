Rain

What do you think about Fall Guys?

gbeyaz avatar

gbeyaz

November 8, 2020 at 05:33 PM

I think it was an overrated game and now no one is playing.
ASR_Osama avatar

ASR_Osama

November 8, 2020 at 08:19 PM

It was a good game but the thing that made it die was that the game wasn't banning the hacker and it
and the game don't have something named o=pro everything is luck so among us came out and destroyed it
jarixzss avatar

jarixzss

November 8, 2020 at 10:27 PM

Overrated game
MoePlattur avatar

MoePlattur

November 9, 2020 at 09:38 PM

whi is this in the csgo forums?
Gun20 avatar

Gun20

November 11, 2020 at 05:16 PM

I think its fun but gotta see how long more the hype lasts
Password12345pass avatar

Password12345pass

November 12, 2020 at 12:54 AM

It's a really fun game, but it can also make you rage a lot lol. Sad they lost players
stumble_guys avatar

stumble_guys

July 27, 2023 at 04:53 PM

I think you should try its best mobile clone, called Stumble Guys. Currently, it is one of the most popular Online game
Rileyria avatar

Rileyria

August 13, 2023 at 03:39 PM

I liked this game. But nowadays I only play stumble guys game that is a fantastic mobile game and is trending worldwide.
_flat_ avatar

_flat_

December 1, 2023 at 02:55 PM

It's a really fun game
verify_btc avatar

verify_btc

December 8, 2023 at 05:11 PM

It was a good game but the thing that made it die was that the game wasn't banning the hackerand it
and the game don't have something named only pro everything is luck so among us came out and destroyed it
verify_btc avatar

verify_btc

December 8, 2023 at 05:16 PM

I liked this game. But nowadays I only play stumble guys game that is a fantastic mobile game and is trending worldwide.

ahmad43 avatar

ahmad43

December 27, 2023 at 06:02 PM

Fall guys is good game but in the past
ahmad43 avatar

ahmad43

December 27, 2023 at 06:03 PM

Fall Guys is good game but its old now In the past i am big fan of fall guys and playit but now instead of it i play stumble guys most of my time.
hemza008 avatar

hemza008

December 28, 2023 at 04:27 AM



I think you should try its best mobile clone
wingman1 avatar

wingman1

January 18, 2024 at 11:00 PM

Overated game not fun to play
sami_ashiq avatar

sami_ashiq

February 22, 2024 at 05:39 PM

dm_fetrs avatar

dm_fetrs

February 24, 2024 at 03:38 PM

jos_buttler1 avatar

jos_buttler1

February 24, 2024 at 06:59 PM

aiphotography avatar

aiphotography

February 25, 2024 at 04:00 PM

manok_na_pula avatar

manok_na_pula

March 22, 2024 at 05:29 PM

delta_executor avatar

delta_executor

March 22, 2024 at 07:35 PM

nathalie_jacob avatar

nathalie_jacob

March 28, 2024 at 02:19 AM

nathalie_jacob avatar

nathalie_jacob

March 28, 2024 at 02:21 AM

mehsaan_sheikh avatar

mehsaan_sheikh

April 30, 2024 at 04:44 PM

lengistonjorry avatar

lengistonjorry

May 23, 2024 at 02:21 PM

