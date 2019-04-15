fnogaj
Is anyone is having problems with skins withdraw from gamehag?

Acehighlights avatar

Acehighlights

April 15, 2019 at 04:49 AM

The title says it all, my status on the skin says sent for more than a week now.
RsMiLeAk avatar

RsMiLeAk

April 15, 2019 at 02:57 PM

Are you ordered skin? Maybe it is sold before u
RsMiLeAk avatar

RsMiLeAk

April 15, 2019 at 04:15 PM

what was ur ordered skin bro?
Acehighlights avatar

Acehighlights

April 15, 2019 at 06:28 PM

DESERT EAGLE | OXIDE BLAZE
Kaboss23 avatar

Kaboss23

April 15, 2019 at 10:48 PM

Hmm idk but i bought a skin from a week and i got it
sss7700 avatar

sss7700

April 17, 2019 at 01:35 AM

on me it says that the skin has been sent to my steam acc but i have not got it and its been a week atleast. is this a bs site or what?
Krosah avatar

Krosah

April 17, 2019 at 02:18 AM

Maybe is not in stock just check again
fuad00 avatar

fuad00

September 14, 2020 at 09:38 PM

hello friend wher is the withdraw method i'am not understand pls help me
gengar4 avatar

gengar4

September 15, 2020 at 04:04 AM

pls do not withdraw skins because all the skins is BS and it looks awful
artim000 avatar

artim000

September 15, 2020 at 11:41 PM

idk
Sunday@99 avatar

Sunday@99

February 23, 2022 at 08:27 PM

yes I am having problem with withdrawal
fico_kombe_peek avatar

fico_kombe_peek

March 13, 2022 at 05:32 PM

Guys, check if your inventory is public, you have steam guard for 15 days or more and you sent the trade link correctly. These are priorities for trading.
stevo24 avatar

stevo24

March 15, 2022 at 10:31 PM

also all the skins you want are unavailable and it only tells you that after you collect the soul gems, its a shitty system
medmellouki2009 avatar

medmellouki2009

July 5, 2022 at 06:54 PM

I need to 100 gem please
vawlence avatar

vawlence

June 21, 2023 at 04:43 AM

yes please how do I withdraw
hooyo143 avatar

hooyo143

September 23, 2023 at 05:42 AM

how do I withdraw
Prisci12 avatar

Prisci12

November 22, 2024 at 04:42 AM

how can I withdraw it
valentn2 avatar

valentn2

January 14, 2025 at 01:41 AM

how do I withdraw

sanket Gaikwad avatar

sanket Gaikwad

May 22, 2025 at 01:00 AM

How you got skin??
sanket Gaikwad avatar

sanket Gaikwad

May 22, 2025 at 01:19 AM

Guys this app don't have skin

