Is anyone is having problems with skins withdraw from gamehag?

Acehighlights The title says it all, my status on the skin says sent for more than a week now.

RsMiLeAk Are you ordered skin? Maybe it is sold before u

RsMiLeAk what was ur ordered skin bro?

Acehighlights DESERT EAGLE | OXIDE BLAZE

Kaboss23 Hmm idk but i bought a skin from a week and i got it

sss7700 on me it says that the skin has been sent to my steam acc but i have not got it and its been a week atleast. is this a bs site or what?

Krosah Maybe is not in stock just check again

fuad00 hello friend wher is the withdraw method i'am not understand pls help me

gengar4 pls do not withdraw skins because all the skins is BS and it looks awful

artim000 idk

Sunday@99 yes I am having problem with withdrawal

fico_kombe_peek Guys, check if your inventory is public, you have steam guard for 15 days or more and you sent the trade link correctly. These are priorities for trading.

stevo24 also all the skins you want are unavailable and it only tells you that after you collect the soul gems, its a shitty system

medmellouki2009 I need to 100 gem please

vawlence yes please how do I withdraw

hooyo143 how do I withdraw

Prisci12 how can I withdraw it

valentn2 how do I withdraw





sanket Gaikwad How you got skin??