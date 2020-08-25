dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Best pistol to use with an awp.

kunal_khanduri avatar

kunal_khanduri

August 25, 2020 at 03:27 PM

I was just curious about what pistol to use with the AWP as I never found a perfect match for me so I thought maybe something that worked for you guys might work for me.
Floexii avatar

Floexii

August 25, 2020 at 04:54 PM

papa_franku avatar

papa_franku

August 25, 2020 at 05:38 PM

I would personally choose the p250 but most players prefer the deagle because it's usually used from players in short range especially when they can't aim properly with the awp and it does huge damage
SzeDav avatar

SzeDav

August 25, 2020 at 07:46 PM

Shefoo20032004 avatar

Shefoo20032004

August 25, 2020 at 11:01 PM

Grimm321 avatar

Grimm321

August 26, 2020 at 01:44 AM

probobly deagle
asl2 avatar

asl2

August 26, 2020 at 03:41 AM

deagle is the best option provided u hv proper control. If on ct side i wud stick to usps as it has little recoil and 1 hit ko head shot. otherwise p250 is obvious choice
MadzN avatar

MadzN

August 29, 2020 at 06:04 AM

i would like to buy usp, because it's cheap and you can save more money to buy awp again
Roblox111543 avatar

Roblox111543

August 29, 2020 at 09:38 AM

filleswe avatar

filleswe

August 29, 2020 at 10:38 AM

i would say deagle or five seven/p250 also up to how you feel that game
badalexpronick_keydropcom avatar

badalexpronick_keydropcom

August 29, 2020 at 04:31 PM

desert deagle
MaiHuBhagwan avatar

MaiHuBhagwan

August 29, 2020 at 07:15 PM

I would say tec 9 because of its crazy accuracy
Sudhaben avatar

Sudhaben

August 30, 2020 at 04:46 AM

Deagle ofc
Pl4sma avatar

Pl4sma

August 30, 2020 at 08:49 AM

I would recommend the tec-9 because of its fast firing rate and high magazine capacity
DeathandMilk avatar

DeathandMilk

August 30, 2020 at 09:00 AM

cz for close range if youre good with awp at medium range which you should be
claubossu avatar

claubossu

August 30, 2020 at 10:43 AM

hmmm deagle
darius_csgocasescom avatar

darius_csgocasescom

August 31, 2020 at 05:00 AM

desert eagle ofc
MadzN avatar

MadzN

August 31, 2020 at 06:06 AM

deagle for awp
crusher2183 avatar

crusher2183

August 31, 2020 at 07:17 AM

i recommend R8 Revolver, bcus if u hit the head, BOOM, its a result for an "instakill"
darkness_player avatar

darkness_player

August 31, 2020 at 08:00 AM

i prefer deagle
FluteMaster69 avatar

FluteMaster69

August 31, 2020 at 09:53 AM

I have about 2000 hrs of CSGO on both my main account and in my smurf account so from what I can say is that if you're using a sniper rifle and if you want a proper pistol then I can only suggest 3 weapons

1) The P250 is the best secondary weapon if you combine it with any sniper rifle because it's damage is enough to give the finishing blow to a person which you tagged with an AWP or with a Scout.
It's able to spam its bullets quite fast and it doesn't have a lot of recoil so it does the job quickly, so overall the P250 is the most versatile pistol as it's cheap, it's powerful and it is more likely to tilt an opponent.

2) This may sound weird but I honestly think that the CZ75 is quite underrated because it's an Automatic pistol with a fire rate of 600, I personally love the CZ75 even after all it's nerfs because if you learn how to burst fire or tap with this weapon then I assure you that you will be able to use this pistol as a small M4 in your pocket as it's quite useful against opponents who are rushing a site. and some people might hate the CZ75 for its ammo capacity, but if you have good positioning and proper crosshair placement then this weapon will definitely be a deadly sidearm if you combine it with any sniper rifle.
(the draw rate and reload speed might scare many people away but when you're playing as a sniper for your team, you should probably hold a long angle and if you tag or miss a person then you can just go back in cover and use the CZ75 but if you're on the Terrorist side then just use the Tec-9)

3) My least favorite suggestion is the Desert Eagle.
The Deagle may be one of the strongest pistols ever but I personally don't see them as a proper pistol for a sniper as the Desert Eagle have high recoil for every shot you take and it is a weapon which relies a lot on counter strafing movement to be able to hit it shots properly as it seems to be more accurate when you're counter strafing than when you're standing and this is something which I find quite intriguing but if you can master its obnoxious recoil with the proper aim or counter-strafing then I assure you that the Deagle can be a strong sidearm for an AWP or a Scout

I'm not mentioning the Tec-9 and FiveSeveN in here as both weapons are only T-side and CT-side exclusive pistols and also because the FiveSeveN is basically a Glock with better armor penetration and the Tec-9 is way more useful when you're rushing as it's first shot accuracy while running is quite deadly (but it is still a viable option for the T side, I just don't see that it's necessary to buy it as you can easily buy the P250 to close the distance between an enemy which is tagged)
(The USP-S and the P2000 is not included in this list because these two weapons are quite similar to the P250 so I didn't even try to mention these weapons as these 2 are only given to the CT side and the same thing goes with the Glock 18)
ajithr92 avatar

ajithr92

August 31, 2020 at 10:25 AM

Depends on you style of playing with pistols
Pajoslav avatar

Pajoslav

August 31, 2020 at 11:51 PM

l like p250
Michal6000 avatar

Michal6000

September 1, 2020 at 09:29 PM

p250 is good
xTheFox avatar

xTheFox

September 5, 2020 at 01:55 AM

USP Is the best one
k910 avatar

k910

September 5, 2020 at 02:54 AM

cz 75 because awp is bolt action and you need something for rapid fire

Prothom85 avatar

Prothom85

September 5, 2020 at 03:00 AM

cz 75 is by far the best choice to use with awp
MeowGamer avatar

MeowGamer

September 5, 2020 at 08:51 PM

Chicos avatar

Chicos

September 6, 2020 at 05:19 AM

Id say deagle
StormGamesPC avatar

StormGamesPC

September 6, 2020 at 08:46 AM

cz or p250 for awping

