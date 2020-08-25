Best pistol to use with an awp.

FluteMaster69

I have about 2000 hrs of CSGO on both my main account and in my smurf account so from what I can say is that if you're using a sniper rifle and if you want a proper pistol then I can only suggest 3 weapons



1) The P250 is the best secondary weapon if you combine it with any sniper rifle because it's damage is enough to give the finishing blow to a person which you tagged with an AWP or with a Scout.

It's able to spam its bullets quite fast and it doesn't have a lot of recoil so it does the job quickly, so overall the P250 is the most versatile pistol as it's cheap, it's powerful and it is more likely to tilt an opponent.



2) This may sound weird but I honestly think that the CZ75 is quite underrated because it's an Automatic pistol with a fire rate of 600, I personally love the CZ75 even after all it's nerfs because if you learn how to burst fire or tap with this weapon then I assure you that you will be able to use this pistol as a small M4 in your pocket as it's quite useful against opponents who are rushing a site. and some people might hate the CZ75 for its ammo capacity, but if you have good positioning and proper crosshair placement then this weapon will definitely be a deadly sidearm if you combine it with any sniper rifle.

(the draw rate and reload speed might scare many people away but when you're playing as a sniper for your team, you should probably hold a long angle and if you tag or miss a person then you can just go back in cover and use the CZ75 but if you're on the Terrorist side then just use the Tec-9)



3) My least favorite suggestion is the Desert Eagle.

The Deagle may be one of the strongest pistols ever but I personally don't see them as a proper pistol for a sniper as the Desert Eagle have high recoil for every shot you take and it is a weapon which relies a lot on counter strafing movement to be able to hit it shots properly as it seems to be more accurate when you're counter strafing than when you're standing and this is something which I find quite intriguing but if you can master its obnoxious recoil with the proper aim or counter-strafing then I assure you that the Deagle can be a strong sidearm for an AWP or a Scout



I'm not mentioning the Tec-9 and FiveSeveN in here as both weapons are only T-side and CT-side exclusive pistols and also because the FiveSeveN is basically a Glock with better armor penetration and the Tec-9 is way more useful when you're rushing as it's first shot accuracy while running is quite deadly (but it is still a viable option for the T side, I just don't see that it's necessary to buy it as you can easily buy the P250 to close the distance between an enemy which is tagged)

(The USP-S and the P2000 is not included in this list because these two weapons are quite similar to the P250 so I didn't even try to mention these weapons as these 2 are only given to the CT side and the same thing goes with the Glock 18)