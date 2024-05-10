Add Counter Strike 2 Quests

pranjello Petition to for GameHag Team to add Quests for Counter Strike 2 and not only for new account,



but for everbody,

like: play certain number of games,

get certain number of kills,

get certain number of bomb plants or defuse,

get certain number of mvps in a compii or permier matchs, ... etc;





pandersCS the site is dead. no admins. if you purchase a steam card or game code its used when you get it.

pandersCS use faceit or xplay for cs2 missions and rewards. subscribing usually tho monthly

pranjello ohh is that so I see, I see Thanks for this,

I did not knew this site is dead.. hmmm can you suggest me a video where I can learn everything about Faceit, I just got to know about it this week i am basically very new to counter strike Ranked/compii game; i was a casual counter strike/csgo player till now



