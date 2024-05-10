annoyn moris
Add Counter Strike 2 Quests

pranjello

May 10, 2024 at 05:01 AM

Petition to for GameHag Team to add Quests for Counter Strike 2 and not only for new account,

but for everbody,
like: play certain number of games,
get certain number of kills,
get certain number of bomb plants or defuse,
get certain number of mvps in a compii or permier matchs, ... etc;

pandersCS

May 10, 2024 at 05:50 PM

the site is dead. no admins. if you purchase a steam card or game code its used when you get it.
pandersCS

May 10, 2024 at 05:50 PM

use faceit or xplay for cs2 missions and rewards. subscribing usually tho monthly
pranjello

May 10, 2024 at 08:10 PM

ohh is that so I see, I see Thanks for this,
I did not knew this site is dead.. hmmm can you suggest me a video where I can learn everything about Faceit, I just got to know about it this week i am basically very new to counter strike Ranked/compii game; i was a casual counter strike/csgo player till now
Sxzct54

July 30, 2024 at 02:48 PM

Free Fire has become increasingly popular around the world, which is why developers release updates frequently. To test these updates, Garena offers beta versions through the Free Fire Advanced Server, allowing selected players to register and test new features.

mdsomuncu

August 26, 2024 at 06:41 PM

yeah I agree we definately need cs2 quests

