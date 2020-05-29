Best map in csgo?

Mirage and dust 2. Dust 2 has memories thats why. I think we need dust as well
mirage, cobblestone and inferno for me :D
Dust 2 is One of The Most Old and Best Maps Of Counter Strike History. But if We Talk To The New Maps And Other . I Liked (Mirage And Cache )
i like all of them except vertigo ofc
mirage most popular and my best map to play on and i have to add both cache and inferno to the sqaud any agrees?
Mirage is THE best map it has a lot of cool smokes and is very easy to learn.
i often played on mirage and i love the map
dust 2 and i like office and why not inferno mirrage
i like how train looks, but i am not very good at it. i like to play on mirage and dust 2:grinning:
my favorite map is probably mirage or vertigo
My favorite is mirage because of the way it looks.
No doubt dust 2 is the most oldest map and have lot of memories attached to it
dust2, mirage, inferno the best