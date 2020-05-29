مصري فلسطيني
Best map in csgo?

Teaspoonn avatar

Teaspoonn

May 29, 2020 at 10:28 PM

Other than dust 2 :D
malisid avatar

malisid

May 29, 2020 at 10:53 PM

Mirage and dust 2. Dust 2 has memories thats why. I think we need dust as well
luc1232 avatar

luc1232

May 30, 2020 at 01:16 AM

mirage, cobblestone and inferno for me :D
masterboi avatar

masterboi

May 30, 2020 at 12:27 PM

Mirage inferno
mr_devil avatar

mr_devil

July 25, 2020 at 10:53 PM

Dust 2 is One of The Most Old and Best Maps Of Counter Strike History. But if We Talk To The New Maps And Other . I Liked (Mirage And Cache )
remigijus136 avatar

remigijus136

July 26, 2020 at 12:40 AM

All are good
MYNGame avatar

MYNGame

July 27, 2020 at 02:45 PM

mirage inferno dust2
faysal7729 avatar

faysal7729

July 27, 2020 at 03:18 PM

Dust 2
deluxonik avatar

deluxonik

July 27, 2020 at 05:51 PM

dust2
GreenEmerald252 avatar

GreenEmerald252

July 27, 2020 at 07:42 PM

definitely mirage
r1otx2 avatar

r1otx2

July 28, 2020 at 12:57 AM

i like all of them except vertigo ofc
samuraiisback avatar

samuraiisback

July 28, 2020 at 09:40 AM

mirage is the best !!!
BulgarianOn144Hz avatar

BulgarianOn144Hz

July 28, 2020 at 07:43 PM

mirage most popular and my best map to play on and i have to add both cache and inferno to the sqaud any agrees?

Filips2004 avatar

Filips2004

August 6, 2020 at 02:32 AM

100% mirage bro
godjeff avatar

godjeff

August 6, 2020 at 05:37 AM

Mirage is THE best map it has a lot of cool smokes and is very easy to learn.
Niel15maniquis avatar

Niel15maniquis

August 6, 2020 at 07:57 PM

mirage inferno overpass
MadzN avatar

MadzN

August 7, 2020 at 10:32 AM

i often played on mirage and i love the map
ghost_killer31 avatar

ghost_killer31

August 7, 2020 at 12:38 PM

dust 2 and i like office and why not inferno mirrage
eiriklill avatar

eiriklill

August 7, 2020 at 02:01 PM

i like how train looks, but i am not very good at it. i like to play on mirage and dust 2:grinning:
fafos avatar

fafos

August 7, 2020 at 03:11 PM

Dust 2 the best map
Patryk68pl avatar

Patryk68pl

August 7, 2020 at 03:12 PM

mirage is the best
Ak1tron avatar

Ak1tron

August 7, 2020 at 07:59 PM

For me, it is dust 2
dumpo avatar

dumpo

August 7, 2020 at 10:53 PM

my favorite map is probably mirage or vertigo
DifuntO avatar

DifuntO

August 8, 2020 at 01:07 PM

My favorite is mirage because of the way it looks.
dantesayachua avatar

dantesayachua

August 8, 2020 at 01:10 PM

de dust 2 period
TayzerXD avatar

TayzerXD

August 8, 2020 at 04:27 PM

Dust2 is the best map
Doiss avatar

Doiss

August 8, 2020 at 05:07 PM

Dust 2 for life
rojerleast2020 avatar

rojerleast2020

August 8, 2020 at 05:20 PM

No doubt dust 2 is the most oldest map and have lot of memories attached to it

MadzN avatar

MadzN

August 8, 2020 at 05:34 PM

dust2, mirage, inferno the best
47khalid avatar

47khalid

August 8, 2020 at 05:35 PM

Dust 2 is the best

