SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
Какой покупать скин в пигги?

Makc523 avatar

Makc523

July 14, 2020 at 09:57 AM

пока что 200 монет, но Я быстро накоплю
Dmitry_all avatar

Dmitry_all

July 14, 2020 at 10:28 AM

Я не играю в пигги
COZZI avatar

COZZI

July 14, 2020 at 01:59 PM

можно купить Торчера (Поджигателя). Он самый крутой по-моему мнению)
ozizo4ka avatar

ozizo4ka

July 14, 2020 at 04:12 PM

какой тебе нравится
mynameis_debil avatar

mynameis_debil

July 14, 2020 at 04:33 PM

купи какой сам хочешь, скин не влияет на игру, а так можешь с дефолтом ходить
Sofa222333555 avatar

Sofa222333555

July 14, 2020 at 04:43 PM

любой
Лиза_Маркова avatar

Лиза_Маркова

July 14, 2020 at 05:52 PM

какой тебе нрав
Timmi_fd avatar

Timmi_fd

July 14, 2020 at 11:42 PM

Я бы тебе посоветовал купить скин ангела в пигги!

