roblox or minecraft?

BLOXYSTAK which games better? let's find out..

do_no_harm roblox is better if you have friends. but minecraft is the best choice when you wanna be alone or you have no wifi

woolfys minecraft because it is fun





isachsen_gaming i would say roblox just due to it has so many more games

MuradOyunda i love Minecraft but Roblox because Roblox have a lot of games

capp1_1 I prefer roblox

The_Protagonist Yep, Roblox.

manulimbu i prefer roblox cause iam max in bloxfruit

BankaiSS While Minecraft is renowned for its blocky landscapes and limitless building potential, Roblox takes creativity to the next level with its diverse range of user-generated games and experiences.

Wollf3110 Yo por lo menos elijo robox

david389 I like minecraft but i choose roblox for its creativity

vooxlybtw to be honest in the recent years roblox has just been better. The developement of many games and just the variety with some games like blox fruits and many others just make it a go to option whereas minecraft recently has been boring in my opinion.

epletv4 roblox is more diverse





niniprouu i like them both equally, but roblox is lore diverse and if i get bored of what i'm playing i can always choose something different, so i think roblox is better

Anon1710490659 ربلوكس

tmint Well roblox because it has various amount games you can enjoy ( fighting, rpg, relax, etc )

vanyek нт майнкрафт лучше

ABGamerz roblox is best then any other games

samuelito06019 Minecraft has skyblock, roleplay, engaging pvp, and mods, while Roblox has rpg, pvp, roleplay, and other games (roblox wins)





home12 мені подобається і роблокс і майнкрафт.

finnleuk2 ROBLOX IS THE BEST!

AxelYup The truth is that I am more of a Roblox fan. Minecraft is great with its worlds and it is a game that can relax you (of course without monsters), but Roblox has more variety of games that you can have fun for up to a whole day. It's my opinion of what I think.

abhiraj_aaayush yo good game

Rooooooova both games are good but way more fun with friends





spider_giesto roblox because its free

altan_yldz roblox becaus it offers a wide variety of games within the platform allowing for more diverse gameplay experiences, so ye

tomkat_7 Minecraft has been around for a long time. I grew up with it and I have made some unforgetable memories with my friends. Minecraft as a sandbox game is limitless when it comes to what you can do. The way to play is up to you. Roblox and Minecraft are not something that you can compare. Minecraft is a game, Roblox is a platform. If you want to compare Minecraft with roblox, you have to chose a specific roblox experience. Objectively, Minecraft is better.

Robloxenboy8 Roblox got like a million games to play while minecaft is just blocks and more blocks .

24k2 both are good

Chooms roblox probably better

dovey_9 Minecraft has gotten a bit boring after so long, but overall I prefer it to the games on roblox. A majority of games on roblox are ripped off anyway.

12paulAB roblox is a goated game but there is to much online daters there :sweat_smile::unamused:





F4NCY roblox is best bro minecraft nice

lynix_vids lets be hinest these two games cannot be compaired. they appeal to different people and enjoyed for different reasons. for an example an person can love minecraft for its survival and free for all creativity. the creative mods and the solum community but can hate roblox for its loudness,its hiarchy,forced socialism,and money based systems. thw two games are far apart to be compaired .

SkiRacer31 i personally love roblox. Minecraft costs money while roblox is free, and it's much more fun to play with friends.

wuuni minecraft şs best bro

sander2586 100% Roblox. Roblox keeps getting updated while Minecraft doesn't. Minecraft was more for the memories and our youth but Roblox is more to enjoy. You can play Minecraft to enjoy but Minecraft is for the memories when you grow up and think about the good old times!

pro_valorant_gamer mincraft is overrated tbh with lack of content,on the other hand roblox has many Genres.