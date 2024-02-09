buffighter144
roblox or minecraft?

BLOXYSTAK avatar

BLOXYSTAK

February 9, 2024 at 04:13 PM

which games better? let's find out..
do_no_harm avatar

do_no_harm

February 9, 2024 at 09:20 PM

roblox is better if you have friends. but minecraft is the best choice when you wanna be alone or you have no wifi
woolfys avatar

woolfys

February 10, 2024 at 03:58 AM

minecraft because it is fun

isachsen_gaming avatar

isachsen_gaming

February 11, 2024 at 12:15 PM

i would say roblox just due to it has so many more games
MuradOyunda avatar

MuradOyunda

February 11, 2024 at 08:51 PM

i love Minecraft but Roblox because Roblox have a lot of games
capp1_1 avatar

capp1_1

February 29, 2024 at 03:57 AM

I prefer roblox
The_Protagonist avatar

The_Protagonist

February 29, 2024 at 06:45 PM

Yep, Roblox.
manulimbu avatar

manulimbu

February 29, 2024 at 09:33 PM

i prefer roblox cause iam max in bloxfruit
BankaiSS avatar

BankaiSS

March 1, 2024 at 02:25 AM

While Minecraft is renowned for its blocky landscapes and limitless building potential, Roblox takes creativity to the next level with its diverse range of user-generated games and experiences.
Wollf3110 avatar

Wollf3110

March 3, 2024 at 11:48 PM

Yo por lo menos elijo robox
david389 avatar

david389

March 12, 2024 at 06:21 PM

I like minecraft but i choose roblox for its creativity
vooxlybtw avatar

vooxlybtw

March 12, 2024 at 07:14 PM

to be honest in the recent years roblox has just been better. The developement of many games and just the variety with some games like blox fruits and many others just make it a go to option whereas minecraft recently has been boring in my opinion.
epletv4 avatar

epletv4

March 12, 2024 at 09:35 PM

roblox is more diverse

niniprouu avatar

niniprouu

March 14, 2024 at 09:53 PM

i like them both equally, but roblox is lore diverse and if i get bored of what i'm playing i can always choose something different, so i think roblox is better
Anon1710490659 avatar

Anon1710490659

March 15, 2024 at 01:32 PM

ربلوكس
tmint avatar

tmint

March 16, 2024 at 06:14 PM

Well roblox because it has various amount games you can enjoy ( fighting, rpg, relax, etc )
vanyek avatar

vanyek

March 25, 2024 at 12:41 AM

нт майнкрафт лучше
ABGamerz avatar

ABGamerz

March 25, 2024 at 01:43 PM

roblox is best then any other games
samuelito06019 avatar

samuelito06019

March 25, 2024 at 07:41 PM

Minecraft has skyblock, roleplay, engaging pvp, and mods, while Roblox has rpg, pvp, roleplay, and other games (roblox wins)

home12 avatar

home12

March 26, 2024 at 07:24 PM

мені подобається і роблокс і майнкрафт.
finnleuk2 avatar

finnleuk2

April 4, 2024 at 10:43 PM

ROBLOX IS THE BEST!
AxelYup avatar

AxelYup

April 5, 2024 at 07:15 AM

The truth is that I am more of a Roblox fan. Minecraft is great with its worlds and it is a game that can relax you (of course without monsters), but Roblox has more variety of games that you can have fun for up to a whole day. It's my opinion of what I think.
abhiraj_aaayush avatar

abhiraj_aaayush

April 6, 2024 at 11:43 AM

yo good game
Rooooooova avatar

Rooooooova

April 7, 2024 at 04:17 PM

both games are good but way more fun with friends

spider_giesto avatar

spider_giesto

April 8, 2024 at 07:58 PM

roblox because its free
altan_yldz avatar

altan_yldz

April 11, 2024 at 09:06 PM

roblox becaus it offers a wide variety of games within the platform allowing for more diverse gameplay experiences, so ye
tomkat_7 avatar

tomkat_7

April 14, 2024 at 02:26 PM

Minecraft has been around for a long time. I grew up with it and I have made some unforgetable memories with my friends. Minecraft as a sandbox game is limitless when it comes to what you can do. The way to play is up to you. Roblox and Minecraft are not something that you can compare. Minecraft is a game, Roblox is a platform. If you want to compare Minecraft with roblox, you have to chose a specific roblox experience. Objectively, Minecraft is better.
Robloxenboy8 avatar

Robloxenboy8

April 14, 2024 at 03:45 PM

Roblox got like a million games to play while minecaft is just blocks and more blocks .
24k2 avatar

24k2

April 15, 2024 at 12:21 PM

both are good
24k2 avatar

24k2

April 15, 2024 at 12:21 PM

both are good
Chooms avatar

Chooms

April 15, 2024 at 11:33 PM

roblox probably better
dovey_9 avatar

dovey_9

April 17, 2024 at 03:18 AM

Minecraft has gotten a bit boring after so long, but overall I prefer it to the games on roblox. A majority of games on roblox are ripped off anyway.
12paulAB avatar

12paulAB

April 18, 2024 at 12:54 AM

roblox is a goated game but there is to much online daters there :sweat_smile::unamused:

F4NCY avatar

F4NCY

April 18, 2024 at 01:48 PM

roblox is best bro minecraft nice
lynix_vids avatar

lynix_vids

April 19, 2024 at 02:20 AM

lets be hinest these two games cannot be compaired. they appeal to different people and enjoyed for different reasons. for an example an person can love minecraft for its survival and free for all creativity. the creative mods and the solum community but can hate roblox for its loudness,its hiarchy,forced socialism,and money based systems. thw two games are far apart to be compaired .
SkiRacer31 avatar

SkiRacer31

April 19, 2024 at 02:28 AM

i personally love roblox. Minecraft costs money while roblox is free, and it's much more fun to play with friends.
wuuni avatar

wuuni

April 20, 2024 at 09:31 AM

minecraft şs best bro
sander2586 avatar

sander2586

April 21, 2024 at 03:23 PM

100% Roblox. Roblox keeps getting updated while Minecraft doesn't. Minecraft was more for the memories and our youth but Roblox is more to enjoy. You can play Minecraft to enjoy but Minecraft is for the memories when you grow up and think about the good old times!
pro_valorant_gamer avatar

pro_valorant_gamer

April 21, 2024 at 06:15 PM

mincraft is overrated tbh with lack of content,on the other hand roblox has many Genres.
tuberk_yenilmez avatar

tuberk_yenilmez

April 21, 2024 at 08:50 PM

Bence roblox

