War Thunder or World of tanks?

MrGamer789 Personally I only ever played war Thunder and it's good

MrGamer789 Don't know much about WoT though but I think it's pretty respectable also

thesunking444 War Thunder is 10/10 only because I like to play aviation.

jacketsovyet215 I think war thunder

Raphaelabc16 War Thunder, definitely

Ftmanrt same warthunder

kristian2449 The choice between "War Thunder" and "World of Warships" ultimately depends on your gaming preferences:



If you're seeking a diverse, multi-vehicle combat experience spanning land, air, and sea, then "War Thunder" is the game for you. With its expansive range of vehicles and immersive gameplay, it offers a dynamic and adrenaline-fueled gaming experience.



On the other hand, if you're particularly interested in naval combat and commanding powerful warships, then "World of Warships" might be more your style. It focuses exclusively on naval battles, providing a detailed and strategic gameplay experience centered around various classes of warships.



Both games offer unique experiences, so it's worth trying out both to see which one resonates with you the most!

idunnowhat2put war thunder, I like the ability of having to worry about the tanks armor and the interior but the grind is life taking

MolnoTof War thunder is better.

MolnoTof War Thunder is better for me, because you have in game tanks, planes and ships together. You can do Air Support for your friends. Word of tanks seems too unrealistic to me, but with war thunder you have a much better displayed damage and above all it is not based on HP points like in World of tanks.



EvenTyr war thunder is much better

offgamer10_0 war thunder has wayyy better quality and gameplay, world of tanks is mainly for the ogs who enjoyed playing the game in the early times

DiamondMagic war thunder is way better than wot

talhakurnaz100 war thunder because i prefer it. And it has better quality more tanks and more youtubers prefer it.

talhakurnaz100 And You can get more soul gems

