War Thunder or World of tanks?

novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
Back to War Thunder forum

War Thunder or World of tanks?

KlulsFizzfig avatar

KlulsFizzfig

February 24, 2021 at 12:04 PM

War Thunder or World of tanks?
MrGamer789 avatar

MrGamer789

February 24, 2021 at 01:53 PM

Personally I only ever played war Thunder and it's good
MrGamer789 avatar

MrGamer789

February 24, 2021 at 01:54 PM

Don't know much about WoT though but I think it's pretty respectable also
thesunking444 avatar

thesunking444

February 24, 2021 at 03:04 PM

War Thunder is 10/10 only because I like to play aviation.
jacketsovyet215 avatar

jacketsovyet215

February 24, 2021 at 09:24 PM

I think war thunder
Raphaelabc16 avatar

Raphaelabc16

March 10, 2024 at 05:26 PM

War Thunder, definitely
Ftmanrt avatar

Ftmanrt

April 6, 2024 at 01:13 PM

same warthunder
kristian2449 avatar

kristian2449

April 9, 2024 at 11:13 PM

The choice between "War Thunder" and "World of Warships" ultimately depends on your gaming preferences:

If you're seeking a diverse, multi-vehicle combat experience spanning land, air, and sea, then "War Thunder" is the game for you. With its expansive range of vehicles and immersive gameplay, it offers a dynamic and adrenaline-fueled gaming experience.

On the other hand, if you're particularly interested in naval combat and commanding powerful warships, then "World of Warships" might be more your style. It focuses exclusively on naval battles, providing a detailed and strategic gameplay experience centered around various classes of warships.

Both games offer unique experiences, so it's worth trying out both to see which one resonates with you the most!
idunnowhat2put avatar

idunnowhat2put

May 7, 2024 at 02:54 AM

war thunder, I like the ability of having to worry about the tanks armor and the interior but the grind is life taking
MolnoTof avatar

MolnoTof

May 8, 2024 at 01:47 AM

War thunder is better.
MolnoTof avatar

MolnoTof

May 8, 2024 at 01:49 AM

War Thunder is better for me, because you have in game tanks, planes and ships together. You can do Air Support for your friends. Word of tanks seems too unrealistic to me, but with war thunder you have a much better displayed damage and above all it is not based on HP points like in World of tanks.
EvenTyr avatar

EvenTyr

November 4, 2024 at 07:57 PM

war thunder is much better
offgamer10_0 avatar

offgamer10_0

November 5, 2024 at 12:10 AM

war thunder has wayyy better quality and gameplay, world of tanks is mainly for the ogs who enjoyed playing the game in the early times
DiamondMagic avatar

DiamondMagic

November 14, 2024 at 01:01 AM

war thunder is way better than wot
talhakurnaz100 avatar

talhakurnaz100

January 19, 2025 at 02:45 PM

war thunder because i prefer it. And it has better quality more tanks and more youtubers prefer it.
talhakurnaz100 avatar

talhakurnaz100

January 19, 2025 at 02:45 PM

talhakurnaz100 avatar

talhakurnaz100

January 19, 2025 at 02:45 PM

talhakurnaz100 avatar

talhakurnaz100

January 19, 2025 at 02:45 PM

ivan_r_alfonzo avatar

ivan_r_alfonzo

January 25, 2025 at 10:26 AM

i preffer warthunder, mostly arcade battles.

