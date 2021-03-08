favorite pokemon

Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem8
ArthursTwin
ArthursTwin
Gem46
gecemustafa80
gecemustafa80
Gem17
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
Depstory
Depstory
Gem175
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem323
Ява Моки
Ява Моки
Gem8
starstablemagyarul
starstablemagyarul
Gem20
Leszek9028
Leszek9028
Gem137
Fiona Maymie
Fiona Maymie
Gem2,128
مصري فلسطيني
مصري فلسطيني
Gem10
Bel Santos
Bel Santos
Gem36
Vizcarra Nalah
Vizcarra Nalah
Gem8
Ibrahim Boutaleb
Ibrahim Boutaleb
Gem16
Ява Моки
Ява Моки
Gem8
Fiona Maymie
Fiona Maymie
Gem3,080
lessard.noemie
lessard.noemie
Gem22
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem148
Andre Holbrook
Andre Holbrook
Gem546
Rain

Gem146

novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
favorite pokemon

theburnt avatar

theburnt

March 8, 2021 at 01:51 PM

I like ditto
stasretrytt avatar

stasretrytt

April 29, 2021 at 04:39 PM

a good positive game can lift your spirits!
stanpenguin1 avatar

stanpenguin1

December 11, 2021 at 06:07 PM

Pokémon: Victini, said Victory Star.
farkasshun avatar

farkasshun

December 26, 2021 at 05:51 PM

My favorite is Dragonite
Legend_Krishnu avatar

Legend_Krishnu

December 26, 2021 at 06:34 PM

Shiny Sceptile and Blaziken

XAEOZ avatar

XAEOZ

January 25, 2022 at 08:43 AM

Rayquaza's sick!
xyzzzz avatar

xyzzzz

January 27, 2022 at 09:30 PM

Pikachu. The one and only. Quite an amazing character .
simeombonev69 avatar

simeombonev69

December 8, 2022 at 11:12 AM

I like ditto
Ayan4321 avatar

Ayan4321

February 27, 2023 at 03:01 PM

favrouite show pokemon
TitusBking avatar

TitusBking

March 18, 2023 at 05:50 PM

coronons better
kacenka_momo avatar

kacenka_momo

August 3, 2023 at 01:35 PM

theres so many pokemon i cant really choose
red_hood7 avatar

red_hood7

January 29, 2024 at 09:40 PM

Garchomp man, Cynthia teach me the ways
Fridmoh avatar

Fridmoh

September 24, 2024 at 03:37 AM

theres so many pokemon i cant really choose Garchomp man, Cynthia teach me the ways
Fridmoh avatar

Fridmoh

September 24, 2024 at 03:38 AM

Pikachu. The one and only. Quite an amazing character favrouite show pokemon
Zranci avatar

Zranci

September 24, 2024 at 08:04 PM

Togedemaru with King's rock and flinch moves, with spiky shield and iron barbs
Zranci avatar

Zranci

September 24, 2024 at 08:04 PM

Regirock with body press too
BlueDreamvp avatar

BlueDreamvp

January 7, 2025 at 09:19 PM

I really like Piplup, but most of the time I go with fire type as a starter.

