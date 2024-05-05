is gamehag dead?

pandersCS seems abandoned.... rewards still pending for weeks timers on site arnt accurate for chests or daily. forum posts seem to be talking about the same thing. seems to be abandoned for earnweb. kinda sus similar names on gamehags linkedin as earnwebs employees. maybe im wrong? but id bet my left nut on it. 0 support, and if you google their support and get the front page of gamehag,they dont reply to support or business inquiries. click social links and youtube goes to earnwebs clickbait youtube

avion_animations



I am not sure since there is some bot comments(maybe) so I actually think it is not dead. I mean some of my friends are using it.

pandersCS the bot comments only blank text lol

pandersCS also 2 of my steam game codes are used already before i got them. you can tell its a bot recycling codes because it doesnt know what to do.

pandersCS aaand my 10$ steam code i just got im sure itll already be used too xD

mijka For me it is the same with the steam keys - 2 of them already activated!

scrave1 Im still stuck on level 2 and can't get any of the rewards yet and it seems like there's almost no way to level up here now

pandersCS better site hands down. cashed out 60$ in less than 2 days. working on another 80$ --> https://freecash.com/r/038a5c484d

AbsentLaojin I think the only option is to go for their new site's reputation.Make a video explaining current Gamehag situation,get all the facts and proofs together,then mention Earnweb.Might work,and might not,who knows.It also seems that Gamehag's page on Trustpilot is still active,in fact! - they are still replying to reviews and plenty of responses don't seem botted.So yeah,it's either YouTube or Trustpilot,that's our only way to let them know.

AbsentLaojin By the way,when i checked their Trustpilot page,under a review of someone complaining about not receiving robux(same problem as i have right now btw),they answered that they don't have robux right now,mind you,a recent review.While there's not a single thing on the site saying that there's no robux.

pandersCS BETTER SITE i found trying to rid gamehag from my life ----> https://freecash.com/r/038a5c484d

LadyLoki98 I just came back after forgetting about the website for years lol

Peanut1769 very low servey and rewards are very tough to complete

Geociociu39 Yeah i think we are the only one here lol.**** i wish i got lvl 3 but now i`m just wasting my time