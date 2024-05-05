annoyn moris
is gamehag dead?

pandersCS avatar

pandersCS

May 5, 2024 at 11:44 PM

seems abandoned.... rewards still pending for weeks timers on site arnt accurate for chests or daily. forum posts seem to be talking about the same thing. seems to be abandoned for earnweb. kinda sus similar names on gamehags linkedin as earnwebs employees. maybe im wrong? but id bet my left nut on it. 0 support, and if you google their support and get the front page of gamehag,they dont reply to support or business inquiries. click social links and youtube goes to earnwebs clickbait youtube
avion_animations avatar

avion_animations

May 6, 2024 at 09:29 PM



I am not sure since there is some bot comments(maybe) so I actually think it is not dead. I mean some of my friends are using it.
pandersCS avatar

pandersCS

May 6, 2024 at 10:02 PM

the bot comments only blank text lol
pandersCS avatar

pandersCS

May 6, 2024 at 10:03 PM

also 2 of my steam game codes are used already before i got them. you can tell its a bot recycling codes because it doesnt know what to do.
pandersCS avatar

pandersCS

May 6, 2024 at 10:04 PM

aaand my 10$ steam code i just got im sure itll already be used too xD
mijka avatar

mijka

May 11, 2024 at 01:54 AM

For me it is the same with the steam keys - 2 of them already activated!
scrave1 avatar

scrave1

May 19, 2024 at 10:55 AM

Im still stuck on level 2 and can't get any of the rewards yet and it seems like there's almost no way to level up here now
pandersCS avatar

pandersCS

May 20, 2024 at 04:53 AM

better site hands down. cashed out 60$ in less than 2 days. working on another 80$
AbsentLaojin avatar

AbsentLaojin

May 20, 2024 at 05:44 PM

I think the only option is to go for their new site's reputation.Make a video explaining current Gamehag situation,get all the facts and proofs together,then mention Earnweb.Might work,and might not,who knows.It also seems that Gamehag's page on Trustpilot is still active,in fact! - they are still replying to reviews and plenty of responses don't seem botted.So yeah,it's either YouTube or Trustpilot,that's our only way to let them know.
AbsentLaojin avatar

AbsentLaojin

May 20, 2024 at 05:46 PM

By the way,when i checked their Trustpilot page,under a review of someone complaining about not receiving robux(same problem as i have right now btw),they answered that they don't have robux right now,mind you,a recent review.While there's not a single thing on the site saying that there's no robux.
pandersCS avatar

pandersCS

May 20, 2024 at 11:51 PM


LadyLoki98 avatar

LadyLoki98

September 14, 2024 at 05:54 PM

I just came back after forgetting about the website for years lol
Peanut1769 avatar

Peanut1769

September 19, 2024 at 02:46 PM

very low servey and rewards are very tough to complete
Geociociu39 avatar

Geociociu39

January 4, 2025 at 07:27 AM

Yeah i think we are the only one here lol.**** i wish i got lvl 3 but now i`m just wasting my time
Geociociu39 avatar

Geociociu39

January 4, 2025 at 07:27 AM

Yeah i think we are the only one here lol.**** i wish i got lvl 3 but now i`m just wasting my time

