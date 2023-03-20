World Of Warships - Bonus

nicksavag3 This game is hella fun Everybody should try it out.

sidali12a I did this but my screenshot didn't go through so I created a ticket.





nicksavag3 Just gotta keep sending SS it take sometimes.





MaxmeZZ Brşeygfbgrhrhrthrthtrhtrhtrh





MaxmeZZ Brşeygfbgrhrhrthrthtrhtrhtrh





sheikh_waqas1 Good:slight_smile::slight_smile::slight_smile:

es_g4skins Ty its good

es_g4skins Ty its good

davut31 good FSSHSAGFH

alexandr_dikhtiar add friend

chiraayu very good

ahmet_grc Oyun çok güzwl oynanızı tercih ederin herkese başarılar

ahmet_grc Bn oynadım çok iyi bir oyun

ahmet_grc Bn oynadım çok iyi bir oyun

ahmet_grc Hrkes çok iyi

christo_naples ***!!! I LOVE BLOWING UP TANKS SO SO SO MUCH





proilker61542 Basit bir oyunmu

proilker61542 is it a simple game





gamegrl4 This is good

Crazydreamtree cool! Awesome!

kagba i also really like this game, there are so many varieties of ships you can choose which can result in many different playstyles to your liking

c4_seaborne Thx that was really helpful :ok_hand:

swifity haallo

durex3cm This game is hella fun Everybody should try it out. Fr

dummy5 is there any tips for beginners?

Daniking2000 Why is always rejected the screenshoot?





Daniking2000 Why is always rejected the screenshoot?





toprak_akkaya red bonus





Creancesmank world of warships which is the most powerful ship

sixsixone It has an interesting learning curve, but once you figure it out, it's a blast

Generat1onll This game is perfect!!! I love destroying everything BWAHAHA :smiling_imp:

astr0_naut grind is way to much tbh



simplynobie Allie fam

shushu_k110 hehe