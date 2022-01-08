lyz3r1234
Rate this game from 1 to 10.And tell me why

Bigman90 avatar

Bigman90

January 8, 2022 at 12:35 AM

i personally give this game a 7/10,because its not really entertaining...
flixer avatar

flixer

January 8, 2022 at 12:40 AM

hmmm i would give it a 6/10, i like the atmosphere of the game but not the gacha style
bloopem avatar

bloopem

June 17, 2022 at 05:08 PM

10/10 because
LUCIFERm95 avatar

LUCIFERm95

August 29, 2022 at 05:44 PM

8.5/10 very long quest but unfair rewards
owowo182 avatar

owowo182

September 1, 2022 at 10:55 PM

7, characters are too hard too get for free players ,but the game is amazing.
alexthebest1 avatar

alexthebest1

September 5, 2022 at 11:12 AM

I'd give a 5/10
plandao_macarissa_l avatar

plandao_macarissa_l

September 5, 2022 at 04:28 PM

This game is buzzin 9/10
sans25er avatar

sans25er

September 5, 2022 at 04:34 PM

yes kamyon iş ts
sans25er avatar

sans25er

September 5, 2022 at 04:35 PM

yes 5 men is
HolyPandora avatar

HolyPandora

September 15, 2022 at 06:41 PM

10/10 because it's awesome and easy to play
noisyindium avatar

noisyindium

November 7, 2022 at 11:28 PM

I like the game and it deserves 10/10 but my game crashes when i reach the market everyy time no matter on what device so I'll have to give it a 2/10
MohamedAdel77KK avatar

MohamedAdel77KK

November 11, 2022 at 04:16 AM

die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die i ate 100 kittens today i ate 100 kittens today i ate 100 kittens today die i ate 100 kittens today die i ate 100 kittens today i ate 100 kittens today die i ate 100 kittens today die die i ate 100 kittens today i ate 100 kittens today die die i ate 100 kittens today die i ate 100 kittens today die i ate 100 kittens today die i ate 100 kittens today die i ate 100 kittens today die i ate 100 kittens today die i ate 100 kittens today die die i ate 100 kittens today die i ate 100 kittens today i ate 100 kittens today i ate 100 kittens today i ate 100 kittens today die die die
Elaine1234 avatar

Elaine1234

November 13, 2022 at 07:44 AM

10! The gameplay, character designs, story and lore is just amazing! I like to go to liyue or Mondstadt and reminisce my old experiences. It just feels nostalgic
shaib1 avatar

shaib1

November 17, 2022 at 09:18 PM

0 touch grass
Joyful_Alpaca avatar

Joyful_Alpaca

December 3, 2022 at 11:58 AM

4. great potential ruined by the pay2play/pay2win concept. you either spend 100 dollars for a charecter or spend 100 hours to get a specific stat for a specific boss
faridahayzah avatar

faridahayzah

December 9, 2022 at 07:25 PM

it is an 8 for me. the anime graphics are really cool and you can make a lot of customizes for your character. you don't have to spend money to advance if you dont want and it still is fun to play a lot on computer or ipad :)
samersonss avatar

samersonss

December 25, 2022 at 09:33 AM

6/10
the character design and overall feel of the game is great, but the constant grind for artifacts, primos and level up materials gets really boring really fast
Toby_Dog7 avatar

Toby_Dog7

December 28, 2022 at 08:14 PM

9. People only look at the money you can spend or the daily login but it isn't true at all that you have to do that. If i were to take a break it wouldn't leave me with any scars. Only missing the events might be an issue.
notinknotlnk8 avatar

notinknotlnk8

January 10, 2023 at 01:39 PM

8 vast world
lol_lol38 avatar

lol_lol38

January 15, 2023 at 07:31 AM

Game is good, gatcha is the only problem. 8/10
StitchMouth avatar

StitchMouth

January 15, 2023 at 07:09 PM

probably like, 8 or 9, because it can be really time consuming and there's not a lot to avoid the amount of time it takes lol
TaxiMama avatar

TaxiMama

June 29, 2023 at 10:09 PM

8…. I love the graphics, quests are varied, decent rewards if you play often enough, many different ways to interact in the game
kenny72 avatar

kenny72

July 6, 2023 at 05:09 AM

1-i like the graphics and stuff but the game says its open world but you have to do quest to actually experience the world
bakL avatar

bakL

July 11, 2023 at 10:53 PM

I would give this game a 6/10 because you can do so much, but a lot of it is gated behind leveling and also it is a gacha game. Beautiful graphics, and gameplay isn't super hindered if you don't have access to all the characters, but it does sometimes feel lackluster
bakL avatar

bakL

July 11, 2023 at 10:53 PM

Stevegamig19 avatar

Stevegamig19

August 5, 2023 at 11:07 AM

i would say 7 the game is good if its your first time playing open world game but if you played other open world game before its still good but it just feels different and there's no endgame content i really wish there was
BWU13234 avatar

BWU13234

January 23, 2025 at 01:30 AM

I'd rate it a 9 for graphics, story, character list and collectables

