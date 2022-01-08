Rate this game from 1 to 10.And tell me why

Bigman90 i personally give this game a 7/10,because its not really entertaining...

flixer hmmm i would give it a 6/10, i like the atmosphere of the game but not the gacha style

bloopem 10/10 because

LUCIFERm95 8.5/10 very long quest but unfair rewards

owowo182 7, characters are too hard too get for free players ,but the game is amazing.

alexthebest1 I'd give a 5/10

plandao_macarissa_l This game is buzzin 9/10

sans25er yes kamyon iş ts

sans25er yes 5 men is

HolyPandora 10/10 because it's awesome and easy to play

noisyindium I like the game and it deserves 10/10 but my game crashes when i reach the market everyy time no matter on what device so I'll have to give it a 2/10

Elaine1234 10! The gameplay, character designs, story and lore is just amazing! I like to go to liyue or Mondstadt and reminisce my old experiences. It just feels nostalgic

shaib1 0 touch grass

Joyful_Alpaca 4. great potential ruined by the pay2play/pay2win concept. you either spend 100 dollars for a charecter or spend 100 hours to get a specific stat for a specific boss

faridahayzah it is an 8 for me. the anime graphics are really cool and you can make a lot of customizes for your character. you don't have to spend money to advance if you dont want and it still is fun to play a lot on computer or ipad :)

samersonss 6/10

the character design and overall feel of the game is great, but the constant grind for artifacts, primos and level up materials gets really boring really fast

Toby_Dog7 9. People only look at the money you can spend or the daily login but it isn't true at all that you have to do that. If i were to take a break it wouldn't leave me with any scars. Only missing the events might be an issue.

notinknotlnk8 8 vast world

lol_lol38 Game is good, gatcha is the only problem. 8/10

StitchMouth probably like, 8 or 9, because it can be really time consuming and there's not a lot to avoid the amount of time it takes lol

TaxiMama 8…. I love the graphics, quests are varied, decent rewards if you play often enough, many different ways to interact in the game

kenny72 1-i like the graphics and stuff but the game says its open world but you have to do quest to actually experience the world

bakL I would give this game a 6/10 because you can do so much, but a lot of it is gated behind leveling and also it is a gacha game. Beautiful graphics, and gameplay isn't super hindered if you don't have access to all the characters, but it does sometimes feel lackluster

Stevegamig19 i would say 7 the game is good if its your first time playing open world game but if you played other open world game before its still good but it just feels different and there's no endgame content i really wish there was