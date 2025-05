Is League dead?

jankella I have been playing it since 2013. and I feel that game has less and less active players, any reasons for this?

shrimp6 maybe cuz here in Philippines it's not dead

xd_lol19 legends never die

xxxhanzatsu Acording to the league of legends offical page it shows that league of legends is not dying and there are accually more active players now then ever before! This is most likely because of covid 19. So as a short answer, no league of legends is not dying.

etherwalker the community is really toxic, the game is getting boring, a lot of old/nostalgic things got removed/reworked. it's not the same anymore.

SavkE456 Nope, I don't think so.

somagrd yes, more and more realise its trash game

Lucky03 i don't think so , league has been one of the popular pc games worldwide , but if u r saying that its popularity has gone down then it could be due to new games like pubg , cod and all

oyasumiio the game just doesn't die no matter how toxic it gets

Raconza i yhink yes because very toxic pople in the game

vasbordaju__repeatgg nah ig

xeaveOP League quite fun 2 play i play everday 5h

ablaublu No. League is far from being dead.

SmiIesSimpp LoL will never die, very active, also a competitive side of it meaning it will last very long.

ThePUNISHER8877 :ghost:✌I love this game and games a lot. It is fun and wonderful, good information Thank you:ok_hand:

stefan_muresanu I think it is

Mihail18 the game is not so good anymore

kkushagra Well new games come old games go, that's how it is

P0lsky no it's still one of the most popular game.



alanecraft no sabria decirte hace mucho que no juego pero para mi si lo esta

JustMathy_Wolf The game is just there to encourage players in competative ways and the devs themselves are trying new things.

FakeAngelOfDeath Nope. Can't say it's dead.



Even me myself, thought nah the game will die in 2018-2019, gave away my account, and just move on.



But I am just starting to come back from playing League of Legends, still popular in Asia on our place at least that I start to play again.



The game is always random scenarios that I love.



It could be a ez dub big W pulled out of nowhere.



Or my team malding on who did the wrong thing and me basically carrying or them carrying me on all of my mistakes.



Yeah, it maybe a looping game, sometimes toxic or such, but still fun and popular.

aardapeljeej league is not what is used to be everyone is playing fortnite now

Gokutard No, its still a godlike game

DontKnowAnymore Nah, not even close...yet, but it is definitely less alive than it used to be...

Toffers no still popular

Toffers not dead at all

Skorkhina I think so , cause they ruin game for me and i dont play that game about 3 years

KacperFiklewicz I think so , cause they ruin game for me and i dont play that game about 4 years

grandmx yes it is dead

macretII League of legends is very old game so that's normal, but I think League of legends one of the popular on computer games on worldwide, it has contunied and will.

enes222 Doing the same things gets boring over time.Riot Trying to solve it by bringing innovations.Even the innovations started to be the same

kkushagra Not really, just valorant and apex etc are gaining more hype tbh

WickedzFrost26 No it's not dead.

NikSweety13 its still playing,that means no its not dead



mr_danek да я так думаю