Opera GX is beeter than google?

Axun5 yes, Opera is best... better than Microsoft Edge :D

turalexander I've heard that Opera has an inbuilt VPN function. Can anyone confirm if that's true?

Ropperka yes, Opera is best... better than Microsoft Edgeeee





yoouuss do you think that?may it be

yoouuss and can get alot of features like discord and messenger and steam games offers,i se this pretty good

LeeHansae1987 yes, Opera is best

ruhgames opera good :persevere:✌

justShaiiko_ mükemmel tarayıcı yalarım

marykcat5938 opera is bad for my opinion.sorry

saksham3381 Yes opera GX is good(Not regular Opera) as its lightwight and gaming oriented as compared to google chrome.





Hoodie_606 I personally just started using it and I’m a huge multitasking person so I love it.

namelessleaf468 No its not better than google it uses google if you mean chrome its better in some ways





Morthlog It is more responsive on low end machines and it can inform you on game offers, so yeah it is better



WoooooooooooooW i mean , opera GX is made more for game related stuff (news , deals etc.) and chrome is more of an office browser , imo , both of them are good.

zoltn_andor what is opera gx?

kamyabj please answer my question

sl4nix_ Yeah, its better for gamers

yagiz_1234_yagiz google good

Gospodin_Velinov If you are really dump is better yeah





mortymorb1 opera gx has integrated widgets for different apps and other cool features which makes it more prefferable over google for some people

nokkie11 better than edge ngl hahahahah:confounded:

FiksaisLv chrome eats ram ,opera doesn`t

xixodiy107 yes itsi s

PagaToNub yes it is :>

ProtosX гугл лутче

Cheese_Juice it kinda is

broproprouras0 OperaGX en iyisidir

enter_usernane_here Yes Opera Gx is the best

Kakamaka1234567 yes a lot fam hahahahaha

mohamd_bensalah TGIS GAME iS THE BEST BECAUES I PLAY HERE LAST

Shilpi1 yes I'm using it it's best one

nokkie11 chrome lag edge slow

frenz_1903 evet öyle





dejangunj87 wow this is good

AMIRxKB9 It depends more on the user

shawnboy765 Depends on your uses a lot

JokeKeeper i dont know what you think about Opera GX but i think that it's not better than Google because i use Opera GX only to see what games are for free

clemente_perez si , buen navegador liviano para juego y streams

KumaruSan I like opera gx more than chrome.. but Opera uses chromium sooo it's just the same but GX has more interesting plug ins and good browser music