Back to Naruto Online forum

Favorite Naruto character?

thenecromancer31 avatar

thenecromancer31

July 27, 2021 at 01:55 PM

Mine is Naruto
Oktafiya avatar

Oktafiya

July 27, 2021 at 02:08 PM

Sebuah animasi yg keren
dragon505 avatar

dragon505

February 22, 2022 at 12:05 PM

Madara
milekitijelku670z avatar

milekitijelku670z

February 27, 2022 at 07:41 AM

Madara, Gaara and Minato
perN11 avatar

perN11

March 1, 2022 at 03:50 PM

Gaara is my mine, but ofcourse i really like Naruto aswell.
hj2794 avatar

hj2794

March 1, 2022 at 04:38 PM

Sasuke, Jiraiya, Shikamaru, Naruto,
simeombonev69 avatar

simeombonev69

March 1, 2022 at 04:49 PM

Gaara is my mine, but ofcourse i really like Naruto aswell.
Hannah6290 avatar

Hannah6290

March 31, 2022 at 06:10 AM

Kakashi, sakura,Naurto,
emad_fadel avatar

emad_fadel

March 31, 2022 at 07:07 AM

i want to growth my level
cata_rudaru avatar

cata_rudaru

April 9, 2022 at 06:35 PM

Naeuto baryon mode
kap1tovka avatar

kap1tovka

April 19, 2022 at 01:54 PM

грамм

kap1tovka avatar

kap1tovka

April 19, 2022 at 01:55 PM

ПРИВЕТ КАК ДЕЛА
achref_maarfi avatar

achref_maarfi

April 21, 2022 at 03:21 AM

kakashi i think
Luckysvn avatar

Luckysvn

April 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM

Itachi Uchiha
phng_quc_tr avatar

phng_quc_tr

April 22, 2022 at 12:37 PM

naruto :3

opensource avatar

opensource

April 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM

thas good game
gig_games avatar

gig_games

May 10, 2022 at 12:21 AM

крута топ аниме
iaarsen avatar

iaarsen

May 10, 2022 at 02:31 PM

Itachi Uchiha (うちはイタチ, Uchiha Itachi) was a shinobi of Konohagakure's Uchiha clan who served as an Anbu Captain. He later became an international criminal after murdering his entire clan, sparing only his younger brother, Sasuke.
ATKopp avatar

ATKopp

June 12, 2022 at 06:56 AM

kimmimaru
PratibhaSachdeva avatar

PratibhaSachdeva

November 29, 2022 at 03:36 AM

Kakashi Hatake ????.
rolcsial avatar

rolcsial

December 2, 2022 at 02:12 PM

My favourite carachter is Naruto :grin:
TheWarrior000 avatar

TheWarrior000

December 2, 2022 at 03:02 PM

Thank you very much for your article. This is nicely laid out,
cs_primego avatar

cs_primego

December 21, 2022 at 03:52 PM

hi give me like

HeadofCups avatar

HeadofCups

December 21, 2022 at 06:47 PM

Imo, Shisui is best
Davemeis avatar

Davemeis

January 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM

naruto my man
nono34116 avatar

nono34116

January 17, 2023 at 01:16 AM

Cover design reminds me of Boruto Spoil the history of ninja:tired_face:
nono34116 avatar

nono34116

January 17, 2023 at 01:18 AM

my love gaara
HeadofCups avatar

HeadofCups

January 23, 2023 at 09:35 PM

my favourite is Shisui because he's kind of like a mix of naruto and the uchiha clan
Mulling42419 avatar

Mulling42419

February 2, 2023 at 09:02 PM

Gara
SmartLuffy avatar

SmartLuffy

February 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM

Kakashi Hatake
Anime580 avatar

Anime580

January 10, 2025 at 02:11 PM

Namikage Minato my favorite character in Naruto
YaseenPlay20 avatar

YaseenPlay20

January 15, 2025 at 09:41 AM

Obito Uchiha is my favorite

