In this article, I would like to summarize the GAMEHAG platform. I have been visiting this site for about two weeks and I want to share my experience with you.
What is Gamehag?
Gamehag is platform where you can earn games giftcard etc. by completing various tasks. For completing them, you will recieve Soul Gems, which are used as currency here. You can choose a reward (skins, in-game currency or even money). As soon as you reach level 3, you can withdraw them.
Tasks
Tasks is the mot common way how to earn gems. Most of them are simple and sometimes well rewarded too.
- Pros: Maybe most rewarding way to earn gems
- Cons: Some of these tasks are difficult + they are not accepted sometimes. There is not enough tasks in game
Leveling up
As told before, you need to level up, before you get your reward. There are existing lots of levels, but noone has ever achieved the highest.
- Pros: none
- Cons: Slows the farming procces a lot! Many people create spam to earn xp faster. Sometimes frustrating. Low rewards for ranking up
Contests
Contest is like some kind of draw. You join the contest with other people and oay some gems. Only one gets the contest reward
- Pros: Fun way to earn items
- Cons: Probability of earning is most of the time low
Articles
In community section, you can read some articles, such as this one!
- Pros: Creators can get some extra gems for content. Most of them are quite fun to read and they are nice looking.
- Cons: I really don't see any!
Community
Yes, even site like this has its own community
- Pros: Can be creative and helpful
- Cons: Lots of spammers appear here to earn xp.
Support
When you are in a tight spot, you can ask "Misty" and she can aswer you immidiately. If you cannot find answers, you can contact support.
- Pros: Wery friendly and helpful support
- Cons: Misty's answer is mostly obvious and dont tell you much
Chests
You can buy (or recieve free) chest, which include reward. There are many types of chests (csgo skins chests, fortnite chests, steam key chests...)
- Pros: For extremly lucky people
- Cons: Chances of getting more expensive item from chest, than chest itself are wery, wery small
Rewards
Lets look on rewards in here.
- Pros: I have not expirienced any errors with getting reward.
- Cons: CS:GO skins come in random quality, mostly battle scarred (ie. price is reduced a lot)
To sum up, i think Gamehag is one of the best websites, where you can get rewards "for free". On the other hand, its only for patient people. Unfortunatelly you can find some errors (task filure etc.) When i found out, that i need so much xp to get my reward, i quit this site for a few days. Then i came back i worked trough level 3. Smallrecommendation for everyone else - to get chests and rewards from them, you dont need level 3! So yes, i think it isnt so much wort it to spend time on this website, but if you have time, you can give it a try!
Thank you for reading, I will be gratefull for every recommendation of this task!
it's a nice application ????????????????
thanks for the heads up on the cs chests!
nice! it gives me good knowledge about gamehag.bytheway you presented this thread neatly!
I LIKE THE CHEST PICTURE THO XD HAHAHA
Its literally one of the best.
If somone has 1000 sg pls send me your code
nice website but a lot of problems with the task completion
Nice website! Im gonna earn robux from this XD
