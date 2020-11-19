Rain

Gamehag review

mrkmm96 avatar

mrkmm96

November 19, 2020 at 01:14 AM

In this article, I would like to summarize the GAMEHAG platform. I have been visiting this site for about two weeks and I want to share my experience with you.


  1. What is Gamehag?

    Gamehag is platform where you can earn games giftcard etc. by completing various tasks. For completing them, you will recieve Soul Gems, which are used as currency here. You can choose a reward (skins, in-game currency or even money). As soon as you reach level 3, you can withdraw them.

  2. Tasks

    Tasks is the mot common way how to earn gems. Most of them are simple and sometimes well rewarded too. 
    • Pros: Maybe most rewarding way to earn gems
    • Cons: Some of these tasks are difficult + they are not accepted sometimes. There is not enough tasks in game

  3. Leveling up

    As told before, you need to level up, before you get your reward. There are existing lots of levels, but noone has ever achieved the highest.
    • Pros: none
    • Cons: Slows the farming procces a lot! Many people create spam to earn xp faster. Sometimes frustrating. Low rewards for ranking up

  4. Contests

    Contest is like some kind of draw. You join the contest with other people and oay some gems. Only one gets the contest reward
    • Pros: Fun way to earn items
    • Cons: Probability of earning is most of the time low

  5. Articles

    In community section, you can read some articles, such as this one!
    • Pros: Creators can get some extra gems for  content. Most of them are quite fun to read and they are nice looking.
    • Cons: I really don't see any!

  6. Community

    Yes, even site like this has its own community
    • Pros: Can be creative and helpful
    • Cons: Lots of spammers appear here to earn xp.

  7. Support

    When you are in a tight spot, you can ask "Misty" and she can aswer you immidiately. If you cannot find answers, you can contact support.
    • Pros: Wery friendly and helpful support
    • Cons: Misty's answer is mostly obvious and dont tell you much

  8. Chests

    You can buy (or recieve free) chest, which include reward. There are many types of chests (csgo skins chests, fortnite chests, steam key chests...)
    • Pros: For extremly lucky people
    • Cons: Chances of getting more expensive item from chest, than chest itself are wery, wery small

  9. Rewards

    Lets look on rewards in here.
    • Pros: I have not expirienced any errors with getting reward.
    • Cons: CS:GO skins come in random quality, mostly battle scarred (ie. price is reduced a lot)

nVjldQ40b10NwbBqAW0QN4fRiTvoF3.jpgVKtmJknPSmnT9SaE0EmyHJBIv6S6Fl.jpg17D1IlzPXq9cd5DEvDOmJMczL5gZ1I.pngkEHrSnp3HgYrlhGqjsKbPtdY4Nz7pG.jpg


To sum up, i think Gamehag is one of the best websites, where you can get rewards "for free". On the other hand, its only for patient people. Unfortunatelly you can find some errors (task filure etc.) When i found out, that i need so much xp to get my reward, i quit this site for a few days. Then i came back i worked trough level 3. Smallrecommendation for everyone else - to get chests and rewards from them, you dont need level 3! So yes, i think it isnt so much wort it to spend time on this website, but if you have time, you can give it a try!

Thank you for reading, I will be gratefull for every recommendation of this task!
























88ui avatar

88ui

November 19, 2020 at 02:56 AM

nice cool man
PDTomato avatar

PDTomato

November 19, 2020 at 03:00 AM

very very nice my man
GERO33 avatar

GERO33

November 19, 2020 at 07:08 PM

it's a nice application ????????????????
chihchung avatar

chihchung

November 19, 2020 at 09:49 PM

very nice cool!
OwlsBan4Kw avatar

OwlsBan4Kw

November 20, 2020 at 03:29 AM

I really like this :D
kondoli avatar

kondoli

November 20, 2020 at 05:00 AM

thanks for the heads up on the cs chests!
ghq123 avatar

ghq123

November 20, 2020 at 11:12 AM

nice! it gives me good knowledge about gamehag.bytheway you presented this thread neatly!
christian_faelnar avatar

christian_faelnar

November 20, 2020 at 12:46 PM

nice man

cmurariu62 avatar

cmurariu62

November 20, 2020 at 01:45 PM

nice dude! :D
Jascee avatar

Jascee

November 21, 2020 at 10:59 AM

nice!!!:smile:
ElonMuskIsMyCat avatar

ElonMuskIsMyCat

November 21, 2020 at 11:12 AM

bruh nice
Rby_Sprite avatar

Rby_Sprite

November 22, 2020 at 04:07 AM

hello
ht_nc_chm_lun avatar

ht_nc_chm_lun

November 22, 2020 at 10:35 AM

fkin trash web
wrecks avatar

wrecks

November 22, 2020 at 11:29 AM

I LIKE THE CHEST PICTURE THO XD HAHAHA
Max_ROMANIA8 avatar

Max_ROMANIA8

November 22, 2020 at 11:34 AM

Cool! I like gamehag.
gokunisaan avatar

gokunisaan

November 22, 2020 at 11:47 AM

Its literally one of the best.
VilgotPRO avatar

VilgotPRO

November 22, 2020 at 12:20 PM

If somone has 1000 sg pls send me your code
VilgotPRO avatar

VilgotPRO

November 22, 2020 at 12:20 PM

My code is Fishstick
christian_nemenzo avatar

christian_nemenzo

November 22, 2020 at 01:14 PM

dadaadadadad
christian_nemenzo avatar

christian_nemenzo

November 22, 2020 at 01:14 PM

dadadadaada
christian_nemenzo avatar

christian_nemenzo

November 22, 2020 at 01:14 PM

dadadadadadadadad
dekata avatar

dekata

November 22, 2020 at 01:36 PM

nice website but a lot of problems with the task completion
hermione1231 avatar

hermione1231

November 22, 2020 at 01:44 PM

Nice website! Im gonna earn robux from this XD
froskeper avatar

froskeper

November 22, 2020 at 08:51 PM

Hehe funny.

Stefekete avatar

Stefekete

November 22, 2020 at 08:53 PM

thanks
lukasek avatar

lukasek

November 22, 2020 at 10:21 PM

thank youuu
ArnasLT_KEYDROP avatar

ArnasLT_KEYDROP

November 22, 2020 at 11:02 PM

Zitute avatar

Zitute

November 22, 2020 at 11:26 PM

Great review
thetsaloukjr avatar

thetsaloukjr

November 22, 2020 at 11:47 PM

nice review
thetsaloukjr avatar

thetsaloukjr

November 22, 2020 at 11:47 PM

nice bro

thetsaloukjr avatar

thetsaloukjr

November 22, 2020 at 11:47 PM

nice gamehag article


thetsaloukjr avatar

thetsaloukjr

November 22, 2020 at 11:47 PM

i liked your article

thetsaloukjr avatar

thetsaloukjr

November 22, 2020 at 11:48 PM

very nice
lukasek avatar

lukasek

November 22, 2020 at 11:55 PM

cool man yea
Mladen090 avatar

Mladen090

November 23, 2020 at 12:23 AM

NICE its look good
Mladen090 avatar

Mladen090

November 23, 2020 at 12:24 AM

thanks for watching
Mladen090 avatar

Mladen090

November 23, 2020 at 12:25 AM

my name is

Mladen090 avatar

Mladen090

November 23, 2020 at 12:26 AM

great work

Mladen090 avatar

Mladen090

November 23, 2020 at 12:26 AM

level up to 2

