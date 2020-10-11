sarafederedica
Back to War Thunder

норм ли игра?

Poison_Hunter006 avatar

Poison_Hunter006

October 11, 2020 at 12:13 PM

норм игра? Стоит ли играть, просто много слыхал про нее
ArtemAlexandr avatar

ArtemAlexandr

October 12, 2020 at 12:53 AM

Игра очень хорошая, но реалестичность зашкаливает очень сильно. Танков практические не видно, в WOT они подсвечиваюсться когда на них наводишь а тут нет.
abroskinmisha avatar

abroskinmisha

October 13, 2020 at 01:28 PM

Игра прикольная нравится вообщем топ
Bagrat2609 avatar

Bagrat2609

October 14, 2020 at 01:58 PM

игра норм поиграть точно стоит
Somagan212 avatar

Somagan212

October 14, 2020 at 10:19 PM

Интересная игра
greninja_ggdropnet avatar

greninja_ggdropnet

October 15, 2020 at 07:44 AM

Самая лучшая игра про танки.
Anonymous1602430632 avatar

Anonymous1602430632

October 15, 2020 at 07:10 PM

игра топ

Somagan212 avatar

Somagan212

October 15, 2020 at 07:50 PM

Интересно играть за самолёты
Atakon avatar

Atakon

October 15, 2020 at 10:15 PM

Игра прикольная нравится вообщем топ
ggdotka avatar

ggdotka

October 16, 2020 at 02:53 PM

coolb grbhersthrthtr4hrn rthsrthrsthrshnb r4thrhrsh
Somagan212 avatar

Somagan212

October 16, 2020 at 03:32 PM

Да, игра крутая
war2106 avatar

war2106

October 17, 2020 at 11:29 AM

Хорошая игра
Velly07 avatar

Velly07

October 18, 2020 at 01:56 AM

Да игра очень интересная как и за самолёты и за танки и даже за корабли
GaRiCh_ avatar

GaRiCh_

October 18, 2020 at 05:58 AM

Балдьоооож)

arsen679009 avatar

arsen679009

October 18, 2020 at 11:53 AM

да норм
GusarRomik avatar

GusarRomik

October 18, 2020 at 07:37 PM

На мой взгляд, очень норм, но только на средних рангах. На топах уже не тот интерес, но, как говорится, на вкус и цвет...
n0nwme avatar

n0nwme

October 28, 2020 at 04:03 PM

да норм игра огонь советую в неё играть
keijogold avatar

keijogold

October 29, 2020 at 09:57 AM

иногда можно но не затягивает
i_am_silver_2 avatar

i_am_silver_2

October 29, 2020 at 10:04 AM

кому как есть разные виды техники выбирай любую
OsamuMikomu avatar

OsamuMikomu

October 29, 2020 at 10:57 AM

Игра основона на любителей танков, самолётов и кораблей! Игра для меня очень интерестная, может и тебе понравится?!:innocent::grinning::upside_down:
норм ли игра? - War Thunder Forum on Gamehag