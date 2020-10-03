level up is so hard

Xyusek Man just wants to be level 3

Yuyuu i know right

shanac agree it's hard too

random_userlol7 yeah it takes so long to level up and sometimes they just remove some exp from you ....it sucks..........

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon Yes experience is deducted every day even for me when i never spam post; i hit 50 percent exp every day on being level 7 yet every day its deducted to about 2 percent so i gave up on gaining exp via the forums not working. Only way may be is to increase experience from article voting via leaving feedback in comments regarding quality article or not.

stefke132 no it isnt

stefke132 if you a first level just talk and leaves comments on forums

MookGamer be very careful of accidentally spamming, I got a level rmoved from me and there's almost nothing you can do to get it back.

bigmanchan its hard to stay active when you need to sleep

letrongdat1506 yes, Not only is it hard to get xp, but also easy to lose xp

allan_op yes very hard level up

username356 Yes, havent been able to level up at all.

Oliver25 Yeah, this site is unfair sometimes.

supre37 yes, ít hard to get lv up

bonesy_barnard Do tasks even small ones give you exp to level up

Davidgabriel7 yes it is

notorofkil Yas its so hard maam Why gamehag?

GBLADMIRAL ra saylevetia politikashi ?

GBLADMIRAL saxes utynaven ertmanets

GBLADMIRAL nabozroba xdeba

GBLADMIRAL visivisi visashia

GBLADMIRAL sawyali ra ylea

GBLADMIRAL rame xdeba am saitze ?

Lielie25 the only thing to do is comment