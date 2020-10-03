sarafederedica
level up is so hard

Xyusek avatar

Xyusek

October 3, 2020 at 02:12 PM

Man just wants to be level 3
Yuyuu avatar

Yuyuu

October 3, 2020 at 02:26 PM

i know right
shanac avatar

shanac

October 4, 2020 at 10:52 PM

agree it's hard too
random_userlol7 avatar

random_userlol7

October 4, 2020 at 10:54 PM

yeah it takes so long to level up and sometimes they just remove some exp from you ....it sucks..........
gamehagcom_smurferduckymon avatar

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon

October 7, 2020 at 05:17 PM

Yes experience is deducted every day even for me when i never spam post; i hit 50 percent exp every day on being level 7 yet every day its deducted to about 2 percent so i gave up on gaining exp via the forums not working. Only way may be is to increase experience from article voting via leaving feedback in comments regarding quality article or not.
stefke132 avatar

stefke132

October 7, 2020 at 06:36 PM

no it isnt
stefke132 avatar

stefke132

October 7, 2020 at 06:36 PM

if you a first level just talk and leaves comments on forums
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 7, 2020 at 10:43 PM

be very careful of accidentally spamming, I got a level rmoved from me and there's almost nothing you can do to get it back.
bigmanchan avatar

bigmanchan

October 8, 2020 at 12:35 AM

its hard to stay active when you need to sleep
letrongdat1506 avatar

letrongdat1506

October 8, 2020 at 01:01 AM

yes, Not only is it hard to get xp, but also easy to lose xp
allan_op avatar

allan_op

October 8, 2020 at 02:16 AM

yes very hard level up
username356 avatar

username356

October 8, 2020 at 04:39 AM

Yes, havent been able to level up at all.
Oliver25 avatar

Oliver25

October 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Yeah, this site is unfair sometimes.
supre37 avatar

supre37

October 8, 2020 at 11:28 AM

yes, ít hard to get lv up
bonesy_barnard avatar

bonesy_barnard

October 8, 2020 at 11:41 AM

Do tasks even small ones give you exp to level up
Davidgabriel7 avatar

Davidgabriel7

October 8, 2020 at 11:43 AM

yes it is
notorofkil avatar

notorofkil

October 8, 2020 at 03:29 PM

Yas its so hard maam Why gamehag?
GBLADMIRAL avatar

GBLADMIRAL

October 8, 2020 at 05:54 PM

ra saylevetia politikashi ?
GBLADMIRAL avatar

GBLADMIRAL

October 8, 2020 at 05:54 PM

saxes utynaven ertmanets
GBLADMIRAL avatar

GBLADMIRAL

October 8, 2020 at 05:54 PM

nabozroba xdeba
GBLADMIRAL avatar

GBLADMIRAL

October 8, 2020 at 05:54 PM

visivisi visashia
GBLADMIRAL avatar

GBLADMIRAL

October 8, 2020 at 05:59 PM

sawyali ra ylea
GBLADMIRAL avatar

GBLADMIRAL

October 8, 2020 at 05:59 PM

rame xdeba am saitze ?
Lielie25 avatar

Lielie25

October 8, 2020 at 06:58 PM

the only thing to do is comment
rambobever avatar

rambobever

December 17, 2020 at 07:49 PM

so the best way to get xp is chatting?
