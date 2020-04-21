Data_2045
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: The ideal would be around 500 Gems, but ok
AdminSwirfty: After your first cashout the minimum drops to 5,000 Gems
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Bro reduces the minimum amount for LITECOIN withdrawal. 10,000 is so hard
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara shady: they finally added prime surveys !!!!!!!!
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: Yo
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Как вам игра?

moonwitchh avatar

moonwitchh

April 21, 2020 at 01:10 PM

Мне очень нравится Роблокс, а вам?
Fodnex avatar

Fodnex

April 21, 2020 at 01:10 PM

Игра просто топ можно друзей найти :>
macsyonok avatar

macsyonok

April 21, 2020 at 01:11 PM

она мне не понравилась

Zak666 avatar

Zak666

April 21, 2020 at 01:13 PM

а мне нравится играю с 2013
ANONIMbro avatar

ANONIMbro

April 21, 2020 at 01:15 PM

норм

Sashka208363 avatar

Sashka208363

April 21, 2020 at 01:16 PM

Люблю эту игру :)
volkv698 avatar

volkv698

April 21, 2020 at 01:17 PM

Неплохая игра, в которую можно сыграть с друзьями. Много интересных плейсов на любой вкус.
