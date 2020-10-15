Pubg or free fire

tsaloujr What is better?

HeroKavin6 two is waste download life after size 3.9gb this is best

blackout126 by size if you see free fire is best and but via graphics if you see pubg is best because the graphics and redering issues only take a lot of space and network to boost though free fire is both the game are fair enough to the phone based specs

Xfiretural170 For me Free Fire lol

Dany_14_ What is free fire. Haven´t heard about it yet

ngin_juan_10 Free fire has 750 mb file size Pubg has 4 gb ı prefer free fire.

ron7 Free fire is basically the dumbed down version of PUBG, but in no way is dumb.Free fire has really short matches as opposed to PUBG but in the end they both are fundamentally the same

Stello123 of course pubg no doubt

kenyer11100 I prefer free fire so much!!

YRNEzekielhts17 I like pubg better

kenyer11100 free fire is better

MACMILLIAN really ur comparing those games in pubg forum

phanhoang1366 pubg is much better

shifty123 pubg is much better

jaxpne pubg has better maps and lobbies

Leointras pubg of course

isoiso92 ı think pubg

kola_sai_akshith PBG AND FREE FIRE AND BEST IN THEIR OWN WAY

MaverickHemam PUBG is better according to me. Indeed, it takes up 4GB and Free Fire takes just 750MB, PUBG is worth it. Better maps, frequent updates, new skins and whatnot. It's better.

Unleqit_Martin PUBG is way better than Free Fire.