Pubg or free fire

tsaloujr avatar

tsaloujr

October 15, 2020 at 01:11 AM

What is better?
HeroKavin6 avatar

HeroKavin6

October 15, 2020 at 09:55 AM

two is waste download life after size 3.9gb this is best
blackout126 avatar

blackout126

October 15, 2020 at 11:25 AM

by size if you see free fire is best and but via graphics if you see pubg is best because the graphics and redering issues only take a lot of space and network to boost though free fire is both the game are fair enough to the phone based specs
Xfiretural170 avatar

Xfiretural170

October 15, 2020 at 04:21 PM

For me Free Fire lol
Dany_14_ avatar

Dany_14_

October 15, 2020 at 07:44 PM

What is free fire. Haven´t heard about it yet
ngin_juan_10 avatar

ngin_juan_10

October 24, 2020 at 01:12 AM

Free fire has 750 mb file size Pubg has 4 gb ı prefer free fire.
ron7 avatar

ron7

October 25, 2020 at 11:24 AM

Free fire is basically the dumbed down version of PUBG, but in no way is dumb.Free fire has really short matches as opposed to PUBG but in the end they both are fundamentally the same
Stello123 avatar

Stello123

October 29, 2020 at 06:44 AM

of course pubg no doubt
kenyer11100 avatar

kenyer11100

November 18, 2020 at 06:30 PM

I prefer free fire so much!!
YRNEzekielhts17 avatar

YRNEzekielhts17

November 18, 2020 at 07:54 PM

YRNEzekielhts17 avatar

YRNEzekielhts17

November 18, 2020 at 07:55 PM

I like pubg better
YRNEzekielhts17 avatar

YRNEzekielhts17

November 18, 2020 at 07:56 PM

kenyer11100 avatar

kenyer11100

November 19, 2020 at 06:28 PM

free fire is better
MACMILLIAN avatar

MACMILLIAN

November 19, 2020 at 07:12 PM

really ur comparing those games in pubg forum
phanhoang1366 avatar

phanhoang1366

November 29, 2020 at 07:51 AM

pubg is much better
shifty123 avatar

shifty123

November 29, 2020 at 07:52 AM

pubg is much better
jaxpne avatar

jaxpne

December 1, 2020 at 06:04 PM

pubg has better maps and lobbies
Leointras avatar

Leointras

December 1, 2020 at 10:41 PM

pubg of course
PRO_CAN avatar

PRO_CAN

December 3, 2020 at 09:24 PM

hello
isoiso92 avatar

isoiso92

December 8, 2020 at 01:17 PM

ı think pubg
isoiso92 avatar

isoiso92

December 8, 2020 at 01:17 PM

why ı cant reach level 3 :C
kola_sai_akshith avatar

kola_sai_akshith

December 8, 2020 at 04:43 PM

PBG AND FREE FIRE AND BEST IN THEIR OWN WAY
MaverickHemam avatar

MaverickHemam

December 8, 2020 at 09:47 PM

PUBG is better according to me. Indeed, it takes up 4GB and Free Fire takes just 750MB, PUBG is worth it. Better maps, frequent updates, new skins and whatnot. It's better.
Unleqit_Martin avatar

Unleqit_Martin

December 8, 2020 at 11:09 PM

PUBG is way better than Free Fire.
dekata avatar

dekata

December 10, 2020 at 05:45 PM

i will vote for pubg
Pubg or free fire - PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Forum on Gamehag