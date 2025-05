Fun things to do in genshin impact

flam1ngsp1r1t what are the fun things or quests to do in genshin impact?

KimotsuChiaki Just do events. I find Genshin Impact as a chore now, I don't even know what to do anymore.

LoveGaming408 Bosses like Lupus Borealis, Oceanid, Regisvines, Hypostasis, Geovishap, Dvalin, etc

Clockyka trying to play it with no electricity :wink:



Clockyka Give it a try. Only 0.01% o the players have this perk. :shushing_face:



digstp run around and slay little beasts

Taran20pk LEVEL UP KILLING OTHERS EXPLORING CITIES AND TALKING WITH PAIMON XD

Richard09fish2 Trying not too feel lazy . By amount of Weird Moment . Like " o no , i`m losing to baby slime. `cause of cutscene"

phroggy1 Hm. I guess trap people with the earth move with friends?

Jolybone The funniest thing you can do in Genshin Impact is to delete the game and try to do something other. I do this everyday. I love genshin. ( just kididng lol)

yyeman ive never played but i get so many ads for it on youtube that im kinda bias and i would say thats its a bad game

Skrepaars A quite fun thing to do on there is to simply uninstall it.

sayanGanda the most fun is to play with your friends , tahts all!!

DangNTT Play with Paimon

Lay4ik2011 kill Timmie and cook Paimon

Softskull0 get a 5 star hero or weapon :)

sclera_o listening to paimon is pretty fun





chimperilur Fishing is Fun



mevluta12 Yea it s very fun

Moad_69 login, do daily tasks, logout then do fun things irl

Cheesewrecker Kill timmie's pigeons

tigered lmaoo





dammie1234 do daily tasks,use the gachapon option,my favorite thing to do is play multiplayer and kill bosses with some friends,you should try it :D

AkiimGamerz I don't know about Genshin Impact but I never play it.

AkiimGamerz What do you all think about Genshin Impact.

Jiokenwachukwu i understand

Alice_OneLove3 for me the funny thing when ur bored is doing someting in pot or playing with others with co-op





ParkourKing01 Well for one the Quest of Guyun was a huge challenge and dps test



But other side quests like story/archon quests and hangout events are pretty decent!

Deile Excellent game is very quality I highly recommend it.

TimeLord_tk Just wandering around, even that is cool. climbing up the high view points is good too

TimeLord_tk Oh, and using Jean's second skill to make the monsters fly, that is so fun ????