Back to Plemiona

le grasz już w plem

Yogu3 avatar

Yogu3

August 24, 2016 at 09:11 PM

le grasz już w WT
Yogu3 avatar

Yogu3

August 24, 2016 at 09:30 PM

???
Cerrine avatar

Cerrine

August 25, 2016 at 04:55 PM

8lat
COBIQ avatar

COBIQ

August 25, 2016 at 09:09 PM

10 LAT xd
Henryk avatar

Henryk

August 25, 2016 at 10:11 PM

0 lat
MaTNeW avatar

MaTNeW

August 30, 2016 at 06:42 PM

1 rok
Polybious avatar

Polybious

August 31, 2016 at 04:59 PM

No już może z 10
cichyadam2 avatar

cichyadam2

September 1, 2016 at 02:55 PM

grałem 1 rok
Mithrendar avatar

Mithrendar

September 3, 2016 at 05:11 PM

Ja grałem przez dość długi czas, dopóki jakiś sojusz mnie nie rozwalił xD
jakub12321 avatar

jakub12321

September 4, 2016 at 05:38 PM

7 lat z przerwami
TPLINK avatar

TPLINK

October 1, 2016 at 09:24 PM

3 lata
Szaszlyk avatar

Szaszlyk

October 6, 2016 at 03:13 PM

z 2 lata :)
Czerni avatar

Czerni

October 19, 2016 at 08:20 PM

może 6 lat, z długimi przerwami
