unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
Jak długo gracie w robloxa

dawidek1111 avatar

dawidek1111

October 6, 2019 at 11:51 PM

A z 9 lat jusz gram
Bejrusia avatar

Bejrusia

October 7, 2019 at 01:05 AM

z 3 lata będzie
karolinciaXD avatar

karolinciaXD

October 8, 2019 at 12:17 AM

2 lata około
MrRoxor avatar

MrRoxor

October 8, 2019 at 10:04 AM

3 lata gram w roblox
SzymonMP37pl avatar

SzymonMP37pl

October 19, 2019 at 05:54 PM

1rok (:
x_OlcieQ avatar

x_OlcieQ

October 19, 2019 at 06:57 PM

Dobre 4 lata.

haslomaco avatar

haslomaco

October 19, 2019 at 08:05 PM

ja 4 lata gram w robloxa

Pleple999 avatar

Pleple999

October 19, 2019 at 08:36 PM

Ja 2 lub 3 lata
Dupia avatar

Dupia

October 20, 2019 at 01:16 AM

rok lub 2 lata
Bird486 avatar

Bird486

October 20, 2019 at 02:48 AM

4 lata gram w Robloxa
jakubsarota avatar

jakubsarota

October 20, 2019 at 02:55 AM

Ja gram w roblox od 3 do 4 lat i do tej pory mi sie nie znudził
