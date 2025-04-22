Neverwinter is a free MMORPG that takes place in the extremely popular world of Dungeons & Dragons - and it can be seen right after the game starts! The story line is filled with actions and leads us to various places typical for Neverwinter - urban and rural areas, mountains, forests, etc.!

Creation of the character is exactly the same as it was derived from the RPG session, gives us a lot of races - from people and elves to Dragonborns and Half-orcs! As for the classes, we have a classic view of the similar worlds of D&D - Warriors, Wizards, Rogues, Paladins ... The combat system is so dynamic that it can easily be compared to those from the hack&slash. Quests are complex and numerous, but after a while may become boring - and then there comes the Foundry, a place where everyone can execute their own quests, every player can perform the work created by other members of the community! Graphics may seem a bit dark, but it's more an advantage than a flaw, because it gives an unforgettable atmosphere for this particular MMO. Music is epic, it makes you feel that you are participating in a fantastic adventure, just like in all stories about the heroes.

Dive into this incredible world of dungeons, catacombs, caves, monsters and (of course!) Dragons.

Join Neverwinter!