Rejected for "Not a new account" but the accounts are new.

BlueLink avatar

BlueLink

October 31, 2018 at 03:41 AM

I've made 3 different accounts through Gamehag... Everytime I get a message saying that my account isn't new and that the task has been rejected. I've gone through Gamehag's redirecting button to create a new account for Arcgames and Neverwinter 3 times, yet I keep being told to "Make a new account and submit a new screenshot." I don't get what else I can do other than click on their "Play for Free" button and register through there... Anyone else have this problem with any other games?
KeyserSteam avatar

KeyserSteam

October 31, 2018 at 03:47 AM

Don't use multiple accounts on gamehag it will get you banned from the game. Message Misty to get support to look into deleting the accounts that you don't need/use.
BlueLink avatar

BlueLink

October 31, 2018 at 04:42 AM

Sorry, not multiple Gamehag accounts; Multiple In-game or Neverwinter accounts because they keep rejecting them. I have only one Gamehag account.
ChibiDoge avatar

ChibiDoge

November 2, 2018 at 01:37 AM

hmmm I see

BlueLink avatar

BlueLink

November 2, 2018 at 01:38 AM

In any case, they seem to be accepting my tasks now. Only thing that sucks is that when I submitted it, a 40% bonus to that game was active but it wasn't when they accepted it.
avpmantis avatar

avpmantis

January 9, 2019 at 06:27 AM

I'm having this same problem now. Its really frustrating.
P_erido_t05 avatar

P_erido_t05

January 15, 2019 at 04:08 PM

They rejecting my tasks
aidenpearce001 avatar

aidenpearce001

January 16, 2019 at 10:13 PM

In that case, you better talk to discord support. I had this same issue once.
windpapl avatar

windpapl

January 19, 2019 at 07:14 PM

Is this task still effective?
CHLALORA avatar

CHLALORA

January 21, 2019 at 12:24 AM

Ole pos que guay chavales.
bigheadhunter61 avatar

bigheadhunter61

January 26, 2019 at 08:47 PM

I haven't been able to complete the task
bodom avatar

bodom

January 29, 2019 at 03:17 AM

Did this get resovled? I am having the same issue

Kreestee avatar

Kreestee

February 12, 2019 at 08:10 PM

same :(

Luffy1212 avatar

Luffy1212

February 13, 2019 at 08:17 PM

Same thing happened to me as well.
Oreochild avatar

Oreochild

February 17, 2019 at 02:19 PM

tell misty to just **** her self :100:
teraria3238 avatar

teraria3238

April 9, 2019 at 05:19 PM

who has neverwinter on ps4

Bestsaving avatar

Bestsaving

April 12, 2019 at 06:03 PM

Hello,

I am having the same problem. How can we contact discord support ?

Thank you
Superhong123 avatar

Superhong123

April 12, 2019 at 09:07 PM

Ik same here sometimes i feel like gamehag is so broken some tines
Sychon avatar

Sychon

April 14, 2019 at 04:36 PM

Same here, as well...
Followed the redirect from this site, made an account with Arc using the same name (and email) I use here, the screenshot clearly shows the account name and I have no idea what I did wrong...
Acehighlights avatar

Acehighlights

April 15, 2019 at 04:47 AM

Did misty help you?
Sychon avatar

Sychon

April 15, 2019 at 06:54 PM

This is what I got from the automated response bot, a.k.a. Misty

"Hello! This kind of rejection notification indicates that 1. Your account wasn't registered through the Gamehag link 2. Nick in the game and our platform do not match. 3. You have played this game before, which is unfair to other participants on our platform."

1. It was registered through Gamehag,
2. The account name is the same as my name here: Sychon. BUT Arc added a four digit number at the end. I am still under the impression that it should suffice.
3. No, I haven't played this game before. Besides, how on Earth would Gamehag know if I had another account, anyway?

Any ideas? I quite enjoy the game for what it has to offer me and I don't want to waste time registering another account with Arc. And since the account name should be the same as my name here, I feel it would be pointless, anyway, as I would end up with another "Sychon#1234" or with something along those lines...

Sparkie1987 avatar

Sparkie1987

April 16, 2019 at 10:41 AM

I just got rejected for the first one as well. Same issues. This is a brand new account with both gamehag and Neverwinter. I completed the task exactly as described and got declined because "It was not a new account" However it was brand new never ever played the game before yesterday!
huntlol avatar

huntlol

April 16, 2019 at 08:16 PM

Same issue
Sychon avatar

Sychon

April 19, 2019 at 01:58 PM

Does anyone from Gamehag read these forums?
I would love to get a response to the discussion...
Sychon avatar

Sychon

April 21, 2019 at 04:22 AM

Hmm... The last few messages in this thread disappeared...
Is it a bug? Or should I be suspicious?
novawind14 avatar

novawind14

April 28, 2019 at 12:57 PM

Always rejecting the task even though i follow the steps carefully
Vorzza avatar

Vorzza

July 18, 2019 at 08:27 PM

Yea u are good
Lap101 avatar

Lap101

July 19, 2019 at 02:47 AM

I have this same problem and I have no idea of how to fix it.
DrPea avatar

DrPea

July 21, 2019 at 05:31 AM

all the time seems to be a scame gamehag has goin, blessings
ice04 avatar

ice04

July 21, 2019 at 09:36 AM

me too i was want to play this game its look like its awesome
ice04 avatar

ice04

July 21, 2019 at 09:38 AM

i want to play this game as soon as its has REWARDS
Johntoree avatar

Johntoree

July 21, 2019 at 11:33 AM

This happened to me too and I created a new account so I will try again I guess.
HypixelBad8 avatar

HypixelBad8

July 21, 2019 at 11:36 AM

Oh OK how to register it game
Hellotamday avatar

Hellotamday

July 21, 2019 at 12:02 PM

I want to play that game very much
TheInfamousB avatar

TheInfamousB

July 22, 2019 at 06:00 AM

Can't play anything at this point with gamehag rejecting everything for "not having a new account:joy::joy::joy:
john_scotland avatar

john_scotland

July 23, 2019 at 04:44 PM

So, when I signed first signed up for Neverwinter through gamehag's link, I never received a 'confirmation' email. My initial screenshot was rejected with the reason of my not having a 'new' account with arc or neverwinter or whatever.

Just recently, though, I discovered that in the arc desktop client, if you open notifications, you will find one that asks you if you want to send a confirmation email. So, to those who are wonder why they haven't received such an email, it's probably because it's not automatic.

I uploaded a new screenshot for gamehag and hopefully I won't get rejected this time :D


EDIT: That seems to have done it. My task was accepted. If anyone is facing a similar rejection and hasn't seen any sign of a confirmation email, check the arc software client.
myst3ri0us avatar

myst3ri0us

July 28, 2019 at 04:16 PM

i think it works for me to
hmmmm1239 avatar

hmmmm1239

March 6, 2021 at 02:32 AM

a bit late but even know this has the saime bs rejected for nothing contact support and pray to god they accept
MusketPenguin3000 avatar

MusketPenguin3000

May 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM

me too with war thunder. I made a new acc on they day i started quest and finished after 1-2 days.
RayvaxLux126 avatar

RayvaxLux126

August 21, 2023 at 12:39 AM

I maked an 2 accounts and reach lvl 11 on the game. 2 times it reject my screenshot for the reason: It's seems like you haven't registered a new account in the game
