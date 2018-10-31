Rejected for "Not a new account" but the accounts are new.

BlueLink I've made 3 different accounts through Gamehag... Everytime I get a message saying that my account isn't new and that the task has been rejected. I've gone through Gamehag's redirecting button to create a new account for Arcgames and Neverwinter 3 times, yet I keep being told to "Make a new account and submit a new screenshot." I don't get what else I can do other than click on their "Play for Free" button and register through there... Anyone else have this problem with any other games?

KeyserSteam Don't use multiple accounts on gamehag it will get you banned from the game. Message Misty to get support to look into deleting the accounts that you don't need/use.

BlueLink Sorry, not multiple Gamehag accounts; Multiple In-game or Neverwinter accounts because they keep rejecting them. I have only one Gamehag account.

BlueLink In any case, they seem to be accepting my tasks now. Only thing that sucks is that when I submitted it, a 40% bonus to that game was active but it wasn't when they accepted it.

avpmantis I'm having this same problem now. Its really frustrating.

P_erido_t05 They rejecting my tasks

aidenpearce001 In that case, you better talk to discord support. I had this same issue once.



windpapl Is this task still effective?

bigheadhunter61 I haven't been able to complete the task

bodom Did this get resovled? I am having the same issue





Kreestee same :(





Luffy1212 Same thing happened to me as well.

Oreochild tell misty to just **** her self :100:

teraria3238 who has neverwinter on ps4





I am having the same problem. How can we contact discord support ?



Superhong123 Ik same here sometimes i feel like gamehag is so broken some tines

Sychon Same here, as well...

Followed the redirect from this site, made an account with Arc using the same name (and email) I use here, the screenshot clearly shows the account name and I have no idea what I did wrong...



Acehighlights Did misty help you?

Sychon This is what I got from the automated response bot, a.k.a. Misty



"Hello! This kind of rejection notification indicates that 1. Your account wasn't registered through the Gamehag link 2. Nick in the game and our platform do not match. 3. You have played this game before, which is unfair to other participants on our platform."



1. It was registered through Gamehag,

2. The account name is the same as my name here: Sychon. BUT Arc added a four digit number at the end. I am still under the impression that it should suffice.

3. No, I haven't played this game before. Besides, how on Earth would Gamehag know if I had another account, anyway?



Any ideas? I quite enjoy the game for what it has to offer me and I don't want to waste time registering another account with Arc. And since the account name should be the same as my name here, I feel it would be pointless, anyway, as I would end up with another "Sychon#1234" or with something along those lines...





Sparkie1987 I just got rejected for the first one as well. Same issues. This is a brand new account with both gamehag and Neverwinter. I completed the task exactly as described and got declined because "It was not a new account" However it was brand new never ever played the game before yesterday!

huntlol Same issue

Sychon Does anyone from Gamehag read these forums?

I would love to get a response to the discussion...



Sychon Hmm... The last few messages in this thread disappeared...

Is it a bug? Or should I be suspicious?



novawind14 Always rejecting the task even though i follow the steps carefully

Lap101 I have this same problem and I have no idea of how to fix it.

DrPea all the time seems to be a scame gamehag has goin, blessings

ice04 me too i was want to play this game its look like its awesome

ice04 i want to play this game as soon as its has REWARDS

Johntoree This happened to me too and I created a new account so I will try again I guess.

HypixelBad8 Oh OK how to register it game

Hellotamday I want to play that game very much

TheInfamousB Can't play anything at this point with gamehag rejecting everything for "not having a new account:joy::joy::joy:

john_scotland So, when I signed first signed up for Neverwinter through gamehag's link, I never received a 'confirmation' email. My initial screenshot was rejected with the reason of my not having a 'new' account with arc or neverwinter or whatever.



Just recently, though, I discovered that in the arc desktop client, if you open notifications, you will find one that asks you if you want to send a confirmation email. So, to those who are wonder why they haven't received such an email, it's probably because it's not automatic.



I uploaded a new screenshot for gamehag and hopefully I won't get rejected this time :D





EDIT: That seems to have done it. My task was accepted. If anyone is facing a similar rejection and hasn't seen any sign of a confirmation email, check the arc software client.

myst3ri0us i think it works for me to

hmmmm1239 a bit late but even know this has the saime bs rejected for nothing contact support and pray to god they accept

MusketPenguin3000 me too with war thunder. I made a new acc on they day i started quest and finished after 1-2 days.