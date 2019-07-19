writegood

So, when I signed first signed up for Neverwinter through gamehag's link, I never received a 'confirmation' email. My initial screenshot was rejected with the reason of my not having a 'new' account with arc or neverwinter or whatever.



Just recently, though, I discovered that in the arc desktop client, if you open notifications, you will find one that asks you if you want to send a confirmation email. So, to those who are wonder why they haven't received such an email, it's probably because it's not automatic.



I uploaded a new screenshot for gamehag and hopefully I won't get rejected this time :D





EDIT: That seems to have done it. My task was accepted. If anyone is facing a similar rejection and hasn't seen any sign of a confirmation email, check the arc software client.