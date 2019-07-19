Rain

Gem157

novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: what's up man
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: ....
adept rank iconLes Briacins: wsh
novice rank icondibilovich2007: hi
writegood avatar

writegood

July 19, 2019 at 02:53 PM

So, when I signed first signed up for Neverwinter through gamehag's link, I never received a 'confirmation' email. My initial screenshot was rejected with the reason of my not having a 'new' account with arc or neverwinter or whatever.

Just recently, though, I discovered that in the arc desktop client, if you open notifications, you will find one that asks you if you want to send a confirmation email. So, to those who are wonder why they haven't received such an email, it's probably because it's not automatic.

I uploaded a new screenshot for gamehag and hopefully I won't get rejected this time :D


EDIT: That seems to have done it. My task was accepted. If anyone is facing a similar rejection and hasn't seen any sign of a confirmation email, check the arc software client.
Vorprix0 avatar

Vorprix0

July 21, 2019 at 04:42 AM

i will do this when i play the game :D

mexicant1016 avatar

mexicant1016

July 23, 2019 at 09:41 AM

wait does it have to be in wondow mode or can it be a fullscreen screenshot?
aidan_rey_tanzo avatar

aidan_rey_tanzo

July 23, 2019 at 05:17 PM

YEah i cant even create my account
writegood avatar

writegood

July 24, 2019 at 02:31 AM

I've always uploaded fullscreen. I use the windows 10 Snip app.
Creatims avatar

Creatims

July 24, 2019 at 12:16 PM

Wow, nice game ,realy
baronsamedy avatar

baronsamedy

July 25, 2019 at 01:16 PM

надо смотреть галочки, у меня всегда запрашивает подтверждение регистрации. Винда 10 браузер Хром
Gehalik avatar

Gehalik

July 26, 2019 at 04:27 PM

SuLFuR787 avatar

SuLFuR787

July 27, 2019 at 10:30 PM

теперь стало все ясно спасибо
Nabi0058 avatar

Nabi0058

July 27, 2019 at 10:40 PM

writegood avatar

writegood

July 28, 2019 at 08:35 AM

I can understand the downvotes on one of those replies...but why are the Russian replies downvoted?
Poverj avatar

Poverj

August 24, 2019 at 03:51 PM

Because the are russia
Sulfie avatar

Sulfie

August 30, 2019 at 01:03 AM

I created a new account, verified the email, but still get "A task for Neverwinter has been rejected.. It seems like you haven't registered a new account in the game"

Makes me want to give it one more try by making another new account and leveling another character to 10, because I don't know what's going wrong >.>
bucthers avatar

bucthers

September 1, 2019 at 11:46 PM

you took the screenshot after you verified right? you verified, THEN went in game, and took screenshot after u changed positions or something? it has to be a dif screenshot, even if you moved like a cm

MEKAT avatar

MEKAT

September 21, 2019 at 09:35 PM

Hm. I can't get the email to send
roykr avatar

roykr

October 12, 2019 at 06:18 PM

gracias por la ayuda
kingbaws avatar

kingbaws

July 4, 2024 at 09:32 PM

same when i add my gmail they bug me out
kingbaws avatar

kingbaws

July 4, 2024 at 09:33 PM

yeah its true and it happened 3 times

