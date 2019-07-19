So, when I signed first signed up for Neverwinter through gamehag's link, I never received a 'confirmation' email. My initial screenshot was rejected with the reason of my not having a 'new' account with arc or neverwinter or whatever.
Just recently, though, I discovered that in the arc desktop client, if you open notifications, you will find one that asks you if you want to send a confirmation email. So, to those who are wonder why they haven't received such an email, it's probably because it's not automatic.
I uploaded a new screenshot for gamehag and hopefully I won't get rejected this time :D
EDIT: That seems to have done it. My task was accepted. If anyone is facing a similar rejection and hasn't seen any sign of a confirmation email, check the arc software client.
i will do this when i play the game :D
wait does it have to be in wondow mode or can it be a fullscreen screenshot?
YEah i cant even create my account
I've always uploaded fullscreen. I use the windows 10 Snip app.
надо смотреть галочки, у меня всегда запрашивает подтверждение регистрации. Винда 10 браузер Хром
теперь стало все ясно спасибо
I can understand the downvotes on one of those replies...but why are the Russian replies downvoted?
I created a new account, verified the email, but still get "A task for Neverwinter has been rejected.. It seems like you haven't registered a new account in the game"
Makes me want to give it one more try by making another new account and leveling another character to 10, because I don't know what's going wrong >.>
you took the screenshot after you verified right? you verified, THEN went in game, and took screenshot after u changed positions or something? it has to be a dif screenshot, even if you moved like a cm
Hm. I can't get the email to send
same when i add my gmail they bug me out
yeah its true and it happened 3 times