SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconjuan sosa: como les ba
unranked rank iconjuan sosa: hola
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconMatías Humpiri Gonzales: asdsadada
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlurepartygofest: ya
unranked rank iconmiaa_juega0: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmiaa_juega0: hii
unranked rank iconJackman Skin: Meoe
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem111 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: what's up guys
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Cash emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can cashout Roblox gift cards via Lootpay
unranked rank iconGabriel: How y buy robux guys
unranked rank iconskrt: ratJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel: Hi
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem132 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: hi
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: @Fakk Nika scammed xD Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconZandrex: potato
unranked rank iconSwaz: ej
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem107 from the Rain.
Back to League of Legends

Który ADC?

KcorUx avatar

KcorUx

February 26, 2017 at 08:13 PM

Jaki adc w obecnej mecie jest według was najsilniejszy?
FEZOSKO avatar

FEZOSKO

February 26, 2017 at 08:21 PM

Wydaje mi sie .że odkąd wyszedł aż do teraźniejszości Jhin jest najlepszym ADC :D
SebekElo avatar

SebekElo

February 27, 2017 at 08:56 PM

Ziggs.....
PawcioW avatar

PawcioW

February 28, 2017 at 02:00 AM

Malzahar i ziggs xD
kleczuspl avatar

kleczuspl

February 28, 2017 at 03:01 AM

ziggs
konrad123 avatar

konrad123

March 1, 2017 at 01:06 AM

DRAVEN jak opanujesz jego topory bedziesz nim wymiatał
Velkozincoming avatar

Velkozincoming

March 1, 2017 at 01:34 AM

Sam adc nie gram (support forever) ale najlepiej ze mną komponujące się to Caitlyn (wielki dystans i takie same obrazenia), Jhin ( z kryta po miliony bije) i Draven ( Jak opanujesz topory do bedziesz oneshotował) :)
gimli331 avatar

gimli331

March 2, 2017 at 09:59 PM

Miss fortune polecam i teemo jak nie złożysz pod op tylko pod prędkość
WolfKiller avatar

WolfKiller

March 3, 2017 at 02:48 AM

Jhin i varus oraz MF
SadZum avatar

SadZum

March 3, 2017 at 08:43 PM

Jhin jest teraz jednym z najlepszych
knopers27 avatar

knopers27

March 3, 2017 at 09:29 PM

Chyba Jhin
kroll1 avatar

kroll1

March 4, 2017 at 03:55 PM

varus na 18 lv vayne mf i draven
michalson77 avatar

michalson77

March 4, 2017 at 04:22 PM

Moim zdaniem najlepszy jest Jhin/Varus. Obecnie oczywiście.
Mixo33 avatar

Mixo33

March 5, 2017 at 02:27 PM

Jhin i Kog'Maw
Mixo33 avatar

Mixo33

March 5, 2017 at 02:27 PM

oraz Twich
wojtekmm26 avatar

wojtekmm26

March 6, 2017 at 11:05 PM

najlepsze adc to vayne, caitlyn, miss fortune
fbizul avatar

fbizul

March 7, 2017 at 02:56 PM

Wydaje mi się że Jinx teraz
kitiket1221 avatar

kitiket1221

March 12, 2017 at 04:47 PM

obecnie Jhin, Varus, Ashe i MissFortune ;)
Ludwik01 avatar

Ludwik01

March 22, 2017 at 04:55 AM

Zdecydowanie Jhin
ooggoogg avatar

ooggoogg

March 25, 2017 at 08:24 PM

Varus/Jhin op op
CrystalMag12 avatar

CrystalMag12

March 29, 2017 at 11:02 AM

Jihn jest OP
xartexakaxardas avatar

xartexakaxardas

April 24, 2017 at 08:53 AM

Jinx hyper carry
Andeonus avatar

Andeonus

May 27, 2017 at 10:07 PM

Vayne/Xayah/Jhin

