Back to World of Tanks

opłaca się w to grać?

Dolin avatar

Dolin

February 26, 2017 at 07:45 PM

nie wiem czy pobierać :)
Dolin avatar

Dolin

February 26, 2017 at 07:46 PM

tak
anonimowyy avatar

anonimowyy

February 26, 2017 at 11:45 PM

ja polecam
Kello avatar

Kello

February 27, 2017 at 12:13 AM

Tak super gra
ThekamiunPompa avatar

ThekamiunPompa

February 28, 2017 at 03:32 AM

Serio ?
stachu9840 avatar

stachu9840

March 1, 2017 at 11:48 PM

jak dla mnie może być
Arcross avatar

Arcross

March 3, 2017 at 11:58 PM

Tak warto zagrać :D Polecam.
gimli331 avatar

gimli331

March 4, 2017 at 01:04 AM

okłaca 700 diaksów za wszystko
PotismanPL avatar

PotismanPL

March 4, 2017 at 01:45 AM

Warto bo dobre
