Are soviet tanks good?

unrulysnow Are they good or just bad

arizkallah9099 they good

henkka221 I played only with them because played other tank games before and I am fine with them

MorniS they are trash compared to swedens tanks





ETIOCOLA yes they are

Quentindelaval China tanks are good too



HenrisWolf77 Well since the soviets helped the allies turn the tide of world war 2 I would assume that soviet tanks are a pretty big game changer

ArmutOmul russian tanks are more strong then other tanks in the game, actually russian tanks are normal but warthunder makes them more sronger and german ttanks more weaker, this is called Russian Bias

AngelXDD russian tanks are probably the best, atleast imo

Junkbot143 i only use american planes and tanks its my certainty

Fmthrowers18 They are fairly good, mostly good all around mediums and fun heavies. I reccomend a slightly more aggresive playstyle

LordHan Rus tankları muhtemelen seviyelerde en iyisidir. Especially bt7

szollosypisti yes, very good tanks

roadtoeuro russian tanks is very nice :) russsiiiaaa

fluffyspacecloud yes they are very nice especially if your Russian

yzvuz american tanks

G3TGOT Russian Is7 is really good, German panther very good too, Those are the tanks i recommend





dartpenus11 I used to play this game a lot with my brother, but mostly what you need to do is to upgrade the tank as much as you can. It doesn't matter which type of tank you choose. Do whatever you feel comfortable with.

Lazyxcat_17 whos your favourite btw?

liyah2021 maybe maybe not u never know what u talking about

MrWh1TE they are not bad some of them are good but i prefer germany tanks

IDK024 yeah

huseenaga maybe not good enough

TimYu They are good at frontal armour and firepower, but sucks on other sides

MINWAS yes its one of the best tech tree

fwp yep, they are strong

Moldycheese You hear alot about "Russian Bias" in regards to soviet tanks. Honestly, I have no clue what they are talking about. I have about 1000 or so hours in the game and havent had a harder time agaisnt soviet tanks then any other. Awereness, understanding the stregths and weaknesses of the tanks, knowing the map, playing smart, and knowing how to play your tank are all extremly important in warthunder. All that "Russian bias" really is....is simply that russian tanks capitilize easier on failure's in this due to thier playstyle, if you are feeling the "Russian Bias" you might also be dying a fair bit in general without doing too much in the matches due to this.



AworldWorlDwor depends on how you play as kv 1 is good for breakthrough and t34 just hold w

zemnos no I think they don't

Efemutlu_23 no ı think they dont

semih_onal no I think they don't no







temporel American better for me