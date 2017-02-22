Rain

kiedy wejdzie Urf

Juni0r25

February 22, 2017 at 01:12 AM

Mam,pytanko kiedy wyjdzie urf bo youtuberzy nagrywaja na pbe
Juni0r25

February 22, 2017 at 01:12 AM

lol
PawcioW

February 22, 2017 at 07:44 PM

Za niedługo :p
miloszburza2003

February 23, 2017 at 07:45 PM

U.R.F wejdzie w dniach od 24.02.17 - 26/7.02.17 i w następny weekend (od 3 do 5/6.03 br. )
wojo7777777

February 23, 2017 at 08:09 PM

piątek 12 00
kizuna00

February 27, 2017 at 02:07 AM

juz jest ;d
CzekoladoweCiastko

February 27, 2017 at 08:40 PM

NAJLEPSZY TRYB DO GRANIA Z KOLEGAMI :D
Velkozincoming

March 1, 2017 at 12:52 PM

urf się skończył ostatnio,ale będzie za tydzień
WladcaKokosow

March 4, 2017 at 03:36 AM

dzisiaj
