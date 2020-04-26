dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Как вы думаете много ли мальчиков играет в Royale High?

saasha11 avatar

saasha11

April 26, 2020 at 03:26 PM

Я думаю одни девочки
DarKinG001YT avatar

DarKinG001YT

April 26, 2020 at 03:27 PM

хз ну а если в сам роблокс то много ха прикиньте геи хаахахах
BaRSZ avatar

BaRSZ

April 26, 2020 at 03:28 PM

Много даже я играл
YariloTheGOD avatar

YariloTheGOD

April 26, 2020 at 03:32 PM

Я играл, но только под новый год 2К20 потому, что там было очень атмосферно=):relieved:
Losyash123 avatar

Losyash123

April 28, 2020 at 10:41 PM

бла бла
ramenchik avatar

ramenchik

April 28, 2020 at 10:43 PM

Ну очень мало т.к. эта игра в основном для девочек
LoLMeN1 avatar

LoLMeN1

April 28, 2020 at 10:44 PM

я фармлю левел
salam4 avatar

salam4

April 28, 2020 at 10:46 PM

я не зн что это
salam4 avatar

salam4

April 28, 2020 at 10:46 PM

но я пишу это
salam4 avatar

salam4

April 28, 2020 at 10:47 PM

чтобы получить лвл
Gnomi_k avatar

Gnomi_k

April 28, 2020 at 10:56 PM

Очень при очень мало!

