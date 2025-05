what things ruins roblox community?

zrya_bikanul I think - little kids, bu wby?

Queenhustler Hackers and scammers also mean people ruin roblox :(

dark_alex333 I would say some interesting people that like to take children on a not so fun adventure (aka pe**philes)

Profligate Some of the children are rather 'cringe.' Also you'll come across many rude people in games.

mhabit3seats I think it's the children who have robux but bully kids who don't.(I'm a victim):pensive:

minh057 hacker,im gonna kill em when im sê them in rl





cloath bruh

Cute_cute_cute_mochi hackers, scammers, trolls, bad moderation, bullies, steriotypes of roblox

ThatRichGuy_V2 Hackers and bad staff

Mysweathurt Хто писав, що діти псують гру, але це ж не те, що жорстокі гравці в цій грі псують гру, адже вони в основному вчать цій агресії дітей!

3alaa_aitbella its goofy players

kooldawg people who OD, scam,trolls,bullying, and the bad moderation team. roblox needs to get new employees

penerico20 dooors is the best vidio game

penerico20 doors is the bes689

penerico20 :grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning::grinning:

xXMellowXx I hate those degenerate roblox developers they scare me





odip cringe kiddy goobers

Homebay9 :skull:kids who say that there full out 30 years old

Homebay9 :skull:kids who say that there full out 30 years old

sahil_sharma17 the hackers just ruin the community and the gaming experience

Rainwater Online daters, condo games, roblox degenerates and this may seem controvercial but people who create copy and paste games like for example "for every second you get taller" or fatter or lazy tycoon games

temsync the uncreativity of the game creators, pay to win games, children

ralucxif annoying kids

napoleon_bonaparte nice and lovely my best game ever

sumone11 Players being toxic for no reason lmao.

milosvizicanin Probably because people online date and be rude for no reason at all. (basically slenders)

jstnpntrs21 commonly hackers and bug abusers. They taking the advantage of the game by doing it

dedsec59 slenders, words from a bacon



Jazmin01T Just people normally ruin roblox , some people troll for no reason , some people online date, some people lie about cancer and other stuff in pls donate just for robux? thats not right. So yea just people ig

eny_storm people whotroll new playters

jamppa Cringe kids

sergio_alba2 las personas que se ponen bravas cuando pierden





Killer12345678 Things that ruin roblox:

1) Bad games (inappropriate)

2) Scammers

3) Slenders that are actually 9 year olds

4) Overrated games (the strongest)

Killer12345678 Btw im a troller :)

husni_hamad hi there I'm husni hamad

husni_hamad Pro Roblox

capp1_1 How are you husni

Snoopydogma low quality, repetetive and low quality games





Wowsie it's inappropriate ugc items