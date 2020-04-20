Rain

Gem78

novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMyroslav Kureliuk: mk
unranked rank iconRafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Какое вашое любимое оружие?

Josetdjcj avatar

Josetdjcj

April 20, 2020 at 02:38 PM

Моё авп
az09linyx avatar

az09linyx

April 20, 2020 at 02:41 PM

дигл авапе ак47
az09linyx avatar

az09linyx

April 20, 2020 at 02:41 PM

и еще ауг

moki167 avatar

moki167

April 20, 2020 at 03:41 PM

м4а4

sanekantropov2006 avatar

sanekantropov2006

April 20, 2020 at 03:46 PM

AWP просто лучшая
greywolf2 avatar

greywolf2

April 20, 2020 at 03:47 PM

снежки

Andrey_OK avatar

Andrey_OK

April 20, 2020 at 08:00 PM

Что угодно, мне нравится разшрять кругозор и учится играть на разных оружиях.
gd_ggdropcom avatar

gd_ggdropcom

April 20, 2020 at 09:04 PM

Что угодно, мне нравится разшрять кругозор и учится играть на разных оружиях.
dalameto avatar

dalameto

April 20, 2020 at 09:08 PM

Парные пистолеты - наше всё.

imaprosto avatar

imaprosto

April 20, 2020 at 10:06 PM

любое
