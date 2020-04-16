taj howe
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Играйте ли вы в эту игру?

Maria_3

April 16, 2020 at 03:47 AM

Играйте ли вы в эту игру?
Egortor2007

April 16, 2020 at 04:09 AM

Я пробывал но мне не понравилася форт
agrush

April 16, 2020 at 07:04 AM

я уже четыре сезона играю и мне нравится
Maria_3

April 17, 2020 at 03:48 AM

Понятно
Boksdenis1996

April 17, 2020 at 05:55 AM

Конешн
Qophin

April 17, 2020 at 10:31 AM

Даааааааааааа
MegaDelix

April 17, 2020 at 10:33 AM

И да, и нет
sega23121

April 17, 2020 at 10:41 AM

я играю и в пубг и в фортнайт
sega23121

April 17, 2020 at 10:41 AM

у меня есть фортнайт
sega23121

April 17, 2020 at 10:42 AM

хочу сейчас поиграть
Montik_Lontik

April 17, 2020 at 11:35 AM

Пишу всё что угодно что-бы получить лвл а
