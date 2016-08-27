Rain

Dobra gra.

DragonPulse avatar

DragonPulse

August 27, 2016 at 01:10 PM

Polecam, gra polega na robieniu misji i ulepszaniu swojej postaci ulepszajac jej statystyki i nakladajac na nia eq.
Ironhulk95 avatar

Ironhulk95

August 27, 2016 at 04:59 PM

Superbohaterowie są świetni !
homonkulus avatar

homonkulus

August 27, 2016 at 05:04 PM

Zgadzam się !
YoloSniper avatar

YoloSniper

August 27, 2016 at 05:15 PM

spoko gra
maciaxuno avatar

maciaxuno

August 27, 2016 at 05:57 PM

kod Nat0q95nb nie a ktywny
DragonPulse avatar

DragonPulse

August 27, 2016 at 05:58 PM

pomoze mi ktos zarobic kamienie dusz, albo jakis sposob na nie?
oskarlubinski15 avatar

oskarlubinski15

August 28, 2016 at 04:37 PM

spk gra
banek126 avatar

banek126

August 28, 2016 at 04:47 PM

HERO ZERO TO PRZESŁOŚĆ
Lolek100 avatar

Lolek100

August 28, 2016 at 06:31 PM

troche nudna
chyken avatar

chyken

August 28, 2016 at 08:33 PM

...
przemson avatar

przemson

August 29, 2016 at 09:12 PM

hehe xD
