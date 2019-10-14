Rain

Gem33

AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
Ocena gry roblox(tylko szczerze)

Koloperek avatar

Koloperek

October 14, 2019 at 07:06 PM

Każdy pisze co uważa xd
Koloperek avatar

Koloperek

October 14, 2019 at 07:07 PM

Dla nie czdowa gra
zbieramnarobuxy1 avatar

zbieramnarobuxy1

October 14, 2019 at 07:33 PM

spoko gra
Thorek24 avatar

Thorek24

October 14, 2019 at 07:34 PM

10/10

QMQ8 avatar

QMQ8

October 14, 2019 at 11:08 PM

niech będzie 6/10
Kechu07 avatar

Kechu07

October 14, 2019 at 11:48 PM

7/10 tak całkiem spoko gra
Lfyfhtfh7 avatar

Lfyfhtfh7

October 15, 2019 at 12:02 AM

10 Jdudueu
x_OlcieQ avatar

x_OlcieQ

October 17, 2019 at 06:46 PM

8,99/10 bo spoko xd

zbieramnarobuxy1 avatar

zbieramnarobuxy1

October 17, 2019 at 06:57 PM

9,5/10

LastKingNoob20 avatar

LastKingNoob20

October 18, 2019 at 07:39 PM

Roblox to Pro gra
9.7/10
Jest kilka wad ale na +
