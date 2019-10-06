Rain

SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
Какое твое любимое оружие нагиба в кс го ?

anatoliy223 avatar

anatoliy223

October 6, 2019 at 11:37 PM

Можешь сказать и с каким скином
lnshuroe avatar

lnshuroe

October 7, 2019 at 12:47 AM

п250 азимов
Warnig avatar

Warnig

October 7, 2019 at 03:09 PM

калаш
amorf1 avatar

amorf1

October 7, 2019 at 03:41 PM

Калаш и АВП
satana200920 avatar

satana200920

October 7, 2019 at 04:23 PM

пльётка и калаш
Serass avatar

Serass

October 7, 2019 at 11:25 PM

Авп и калаш+м4
Leha100802 avatar

Leha100802

October 8, 2019 at 01:39 PM

Авп калаш
bsolos_ avatar

bsolos_

October 8, 2019 at 01:46 PM

Бизон))
talancev avatar

talancev

October 8, 2019 at 03:29 PM

калаш
dikokid1 avatar

dikokid1

October 8, 2019 at 03:42 PM

Валера!) "убойный череп"

