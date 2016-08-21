Irfanjaan
Irfanjaan
Gem216
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem9
Dr Cu
Dr Cu
Gem32
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem151
alexs6996s
alexs6996s
Gem480
Dr Cu
Dr Cu
Gem8
jpereira2028
jpereira2028
Gem1,120
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem17
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem647
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem8
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem10
crismuzik
crismuzik
Gem20
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem100
blonwon
blonwon
Gem89
AskuNamSk
AskuNamSk
Gem20
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem70
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: One user received Gem48 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: Does anyone know how long it takes to pay the survey reward
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: hallo
unranked rank iconSteele Nickle: no
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem12 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconshadow: no
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ???
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: does typing increase level
unranked rank iconNork zo: idk
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can i do tasks on mobile emulator?
unranked rank iconskrt: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem3 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: it's so hot
unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
Back to World of Tanks

super gra

rysiekxd987 avatar

rysiekxd987

August 21, 2016 at 05:23 PM

wciągająca gra idealne sterowanie i znakomita grafika 9/10 polecam world of tanks.
GlobalStorm avatar

GlobalStorm

August 21, 2016 at 05:29 PM

Również polecam :D
JoNi avatar

JoNi

August 21, 2016 at 06:11 PM

Polecam grę czołgami amerykańskimi :)
LamaLami avatar

LamaLami

August 21, 2016 at 07:12 PM

Polacam 10/10
komandospro11 avatar

komandospro11

August 21, 2016 at 07:34 PM

Polecam
kaczor58 avatar

kaczor58

August 21, 2016 at 08:55 PM

również mi się podoba
Trafik avatar

Trafik

August 21, 2016 at 09:17 PM

Wiem :)
Mamu avatar

Mamu

August 21, 2016 at 09:42 PM

Swietna
cobra1999 avatar

cobra1999

August 21, 2016 at 09:58 PM

fajowa gra
pieter04 avatar

pieter04

August 21, 2016 at 09:59 PM

Swietna gra. Gram w nią już od 2 lat.
Szymekpijany avatar

Szymekpijany

August 22, 2016 at 01:03 AM

Super gra a gram w nia juz od 2 h
super gra - World of Tanks Forum on Gamehag