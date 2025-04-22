World of Warplanes - massive online multiplayer dedicated to the golden era in the history of military aviation. The project continues the "military saga", which began with the World of Tanks hit. In World of Warplanes, players rise from the smoke-covered and crawled battlefields to the sky - to enter the incessant struggle for air supremacy.

In the main game mode, two teams of 12 players take part, which converge in air battles on various maps, each of which corresponds to several combat schemes. To win and get a tactical advantage over the enemy, the teams will attack the fortified and protected key territories on the map.

Do not wait! Play War of Warplanes now!