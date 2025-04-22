btitomor
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Information

Here you are - Total War: Arena, in a brand new beta version, totally for free for our Users in Gamehag!

This is the recent release from Creative Assembly of a famous series Total War, that comes to us as a free-to-play game from SEGA and Wargaming with a focus on the online multiplayer mode. We can take advantage of epic 10 versus 10 battles, combined with great mastery of online battle arena elements and strategy in real time, where we can incarnate the role of the greatest and most legendary gernerals and military commanders of the ancient time, such us: Alexander the Great, Leonidas, Miltiades, Hannibal or Julius Caesar, with whom we lead our army of Greeks, Carthaginians, Romans or Barbarians in search of victory.

We start from choosing a leader with 3 units at our command, that we can always develop and improve in order to gain experience and money for every victorious battle. It's crucial to coordinate and make strategies with our allies, because in case of losing the battle, they can help us reestablish our troops and finally resotre our financial capital. With more units and abilities we have a possibility to unblock new equipment. In conclusion, greater and stronger our army, more importance and influence we have in the battles. Along with this, our commanders and units will gain more possibilities to develop.

Total War understands your passion about the history and the militar strategy, so the developers created the game that match perfectly with you! In this free-to-play game, the system of micro-payments don't influence the result of the battle, running away of the "pay-to-win" approach. The premium unit is way more aesthetic, but you may have great fun playing just the free version as well.

Don't wait any longer and check this new evolutionary leap! Without a doubt you will agree that this game is one of the best military strategy series in history.

Conquer the battlefield and play Total War: Arena right now!!!

Recent Forum Posts

Reviews on the game?

3 replies

Last reply: Oct 6, 2020

It is good game?

10 replies

Last reply: Jul 29, 2020

God damn it...

1 replies

Last reply: Aug 24, 2019

