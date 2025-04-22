Here you are - Total War: Arena, in a brand new beta version, totally for free for our Users in Gamehag!



This is the recent release from Creative Assembly of a famous series Total War, that comes to us as a free-to-play game from SEGA and Wargaming with a focus on the online multiplayer mode. We can take advantage of epic 10 versus 10 battles, combined with great mastery of online battle arena elements and strategy in real time, where we can incarnate the role of the greatest and most legendary gernerals and military commanders of the ancient time, such us: Alexander the Great, Leonidas, Miltiades, Hannibal or Julius Caesar, with whom we lead our army of Greeks, Carthaginians, Romans or Barbarians in search of victory.



We start from choosing a leader with 3 units at our command, that we can always develop and improve in order to gain experience and money for every victorious battle. It's crucial to coordinate and make strategies with our allies, because in case of losing the battle, they can help us reestablish our troops and finally resotre our financial capital. With more units and abilities we have a possibility to unblock new equipment. In conclusion, greater and stronger our army, more importance and influence we have in the battles. Along with this, our commanders and units will gain more possibilities to develop.



Total War understands your passion about the history and the militar strategy, so the developers created the game that match perfectly with you! In this free-to-play game, the system of micro-payments don't influence the result of the battle, running away of the "pay-to-win" approach. The premium unit is way more aesthetic, but you may have great fun playing just the free version as well.



Don't wait any longer and check this new evolutionary leap! Without a doubt you will agree that this game is one of the best military strategy series in history.



Conquer the battlefield and play Total War: Arena right now!!!