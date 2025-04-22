S.K.I.L.L. – Special Force 2

Milo
Milo
Gem35
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem34
Shop
Shop
Gem570
Shop
Shop
Gem1,970
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Levi
Levi
Gem28
Levi
Levi
Gem16
chozenhirato
chozenhirato
Gem80
Victor Figueroa
Victor Figueroa
Gem22
PayPal
PayPal
Gem6,430
RustClash
RustClash
Gem750
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem9
Rain

Gem0

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
Sign in to start chatting

17

0/160

S.K.I.L.L. – Special Force 2

S.K.I.L.L. – Special Force 2

S.K.I.L.L. – Special Force 2

Information

S.K.I.L.L. - Special Force 2 is a game held in bigger disrepute than it deserves. After it was released in 2013 with a ton of bugs and deficiencies, the creators had to roll up their sleeves and fix their child. Consequently, from one of many boring FPS, S.K.I.L.L. became one of the best games of its kind. For the moment, the game represents an extremely high standard among F2P games. It was built on a really cool engine with low system requirements and a well balanced micro payments system. With the new protections, the scourge of cheaters has been eliminated to individual cases, which can be quickly found and banned. The game play is solid and fast. A new player can easily comprehend the game rules and will handle it relatively quickly; however it is necessary to provide a strong energy input to become one of the best. And it is worth to be the best, as S.K.I.L.L. is firmly devoted to e-sports. The ESL finales are casted in ESL TV Studio, and only in 2014, the cash prizes amounted $50,000. At the beginning, we can choose between three factions: the American (DELTA), the Mexican (GAFE) and the Russian (SPETSNAZ). The choice is purely cosmetic and depends mostly of our personal likes and sense of aesthetics. The same thing concerns the weapon we’ll start with. We have a choice between M4AI and K2, but difference between them isn’t that significant. Happily, at the later stages of the game we’ll have an opportunity to buy other weapons (like FAMAS, MP5K or CZ700) and numerous upgrades. The creators prepared 20 different maps, available in 10 different game modes in which we’ll have, for example, a possibility to stand on the side of the Humans or a terrific race of Sectoids, so the player should not be bored. This makes the producer’s warning that we “have to make breaks for a better concentration” incredibly difficult to follow, before at least several hours of game play.

Recent Forum Posts

S.K.I.L.l. special farce 2: review.

16 replies

Last reply: Jan 16, 2022

Seems like good game?

33 replies

Last reply: Apr 29, 2021

wow nice game

15 replies

Last reply: Feb 1, 2021

AWESOME GAME

22 replies

Last reply: Feb 1, 2021

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy