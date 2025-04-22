S.K.I.L.L. - Special Force 2 is a game held in bigger disrepute than it deserves. After it was released in 2013 with a ton of bugs and deficiencies, the creators had to roll up their sleeves and fix their child. Consequently, from one of many boring FPS, S.K.I.L.L. became one of the best games of its kind. For the moment, the game represents an extremely high standard among F2P games. It was built on a really cool engine with low system requirements and a well balanced micro payments system. With the new protections, the scourge of cheaters has been eliminated to individual cases, which can be quickly found and banned. The game play is solid and fast. A new player can easily comprehend the game rules and will handle it relatively quickly; however it is necessary to provide a strong energy input to become one of the best. And it is worth to be the best, as S.K.I.L.L. is firmly devoted to e-sports. The ESL finales are casted in ESL TV Studio, and only in 2014, the cash prizes amounted $50,000. At the beginning, we can choose between three factions: the American (DELTA), the Mexican (GAFE) and the Russian (SPETSNAZ). The choice is purely cosmetic and depends mostly of our personal likes and sense of aesthetics. The same thing concerns the weapon we’ll start with. We have a choice between M4AI and K2, but difference between them isn’t that significant. Happily, at the later stages of the game we’ll have an opportunity to buy other weapons (like FAMAS, MP5K or CZ700) and numerous upgrades. The creators prepared 20 different maps, available in 10 different game modes in which we’ll have, for example, a possibility to stand on the side of the Humans or a terrific race of Sectoids, so the player should not be bored. This makes the producer’s warning that we “have to make breaks for a better concentration” incredibly difficult to follow, before at least several hours of game play.